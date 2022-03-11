Lewis Travis has started all but one of Blackburn Rovers' games in the Championship so far this season

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis has signed a new deal to remain with the Championship club for a further four-and-a-half years.

The 24-year-old came through their academy and made his senior debut against Crewe in the FA Cup in 2017.

He has made a total of 141 appearances during his time at Ewood Park and helped them win promotion from League One in his first season.

"It means the world to stay with the club," he told the club website.

"This club means everything to me, I owe a lot to Rovers and the fact that the club wanted to keep me for another four years was an opportunity that I wanted to take.

"We've got a young team, a really good gaffer, we're in a good position in the league and the aim is to kick on from here. There was no reason for me to not want to stay here.

"I'd be massively disappointed if this club doesn't make it to the Premier League over the next four years. I hope I can play a massive part in getting us there and that's the aim."

After missing a three months of last season with a knee injury, Travis has so far started all but one of Rovers' 36 Championship fixtures this season.