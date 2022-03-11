Shaun Maloney believes Kevin Nisbet (right) can come back a better player

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney expects Kevin Nisbet, who has undergone knee surgery, to be fit for November's World Cup finals should Scotland qualify.

The 25-year-old striker has been ruled out for seven to nine months after Thursday's operation in London.

Nisbet had picked up the cruciate ligament injury during last month's 0-0 draw with Celtic.

"Obviously we are all hoping Scotland qualify and he can still definitely make that squad," Maloney says.

"I fully expect Kevin to come back a better player than he is now and, if that's the case, there is no reason he can't be one of the best nines in the league."

Nisbet had already been ruled out for the rest of the current campaign, but he is now expected to sit out the start of next season, too.

"It's a massive hurdle, but I've seen numerous players come back from this far better players - I've seen players come back quicker," Maloney says. "He is very motivated at the moment."

Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Ukraine has been delayed until June and, if Steve Clarke's side progress, they will face either Wales or Austria in the final to decide who reaches the Qatar finals, which start on 21 November.

"He definitely should be thinking that, if Scotland make it, and I think they will, then he has to come back and show he is good enough to be there," Maloney adds. "It's a long time, but he also knows he has a manager that supports him and knows how good he can be."