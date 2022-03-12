Last updated on .From the section Football

Macclesfield are now four promotions from the EFL

Macclesfield FC have won the the North West Counties Premier Division title in their inaugural season.

After the original Macclesfield Town were wound up by the High Court in September 2020, local businessman Robert Smethurst purchased the assets the following month.

The rebranded Macclesfield FC then entered the fifth step of non-league.

The Silkmen were crowned champions with three games to spare after Saturday's 4-0 win over Ashton Athletic.

Neil Danns calmed any Macclesfield nerves in a record North West Counties League crowd of 4,604 by opening the scoring in first-half stoppage time, before James Berry-McNally doubled the lead soon after the break.

Tom Clare put the result beyond doubt with the Silkmen's third in the 64th minute, with Berry-McNally adding the gloss with a late fourth.

The club, who include former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage on the board, have won 26 of their 37 games.

Next season they will play in the Northern Premier League Division One West, in the eighth tier of the English football league system.