Irish Cup: Glentoran thrown out of competition for playing ineligible Joe Crowe in quarter-final win
Glentoran have been thrown out of the Irish Cup after the Irish FA ruled they played ineligible Joe Crowe in their quarter-final win over Newry City.
Their semi-finals place has been in doubt since suggestions Crowe hadn't completed a three-man ban which arose while playing for Glens' reserves.
An Irish FA statement said that it had taken the decision "following a protest by Newry City".
Reinstated Newry are now set to face Ballymena United in the semi-finals.
Glentoran will have the right of appeal in accordance with Article 14 of the IFA Articles of Association.
More to follow.