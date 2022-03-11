Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran beat Championship side Newry City 1-0 in last Saturday's quarter-final at The Oval

Glentoran have been thrown out of the Irish Cup after the Irish FA ruled they played ineligible Joe Crowe in their quarter-final win over Newry City.

Their semi-finals place has been in doubt since suggestions Crowe hadn't completed a three-man ban which arose while playing for Glens' reserves.

An Irish FA statement said that it had taken the decision "following a protest by Newry City".

Reinstated Newry are now set to face Ballymena United in the semi-finals.

Glentoran will have the right of appeal in accordance with Article 14 of the IFA Articles of Association.

More to follow.