Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Scott Brown made his final Aberdeen appearance at Tynecastle earlier this month

Scott Brown will "take some to time to consider all my options" after leaving Aberdeen earlier this week.

The midfielder's nine-month spell at Pittodrie concluded weeks after Stephen Glass made way as head coach and was then replaced by Jim Goodwin.

Brown, 36, also had a coaching role under Glass as well as being captain.

"The opportunity to both play and coach wasn't there anymore," the former Scotland and Celtic skipper said on Instagram.

"After speaking with Jim and Aberdeen, we decided it was best for us to part ways."

Brown thanked Glass and his backroom team, the club's board and supporters and wished his former team-mates well, signing off: "Thank you and until we meet again."