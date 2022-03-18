Premier League
Wolves 2-3 Leeds: Visitors fight back against 10 men to earn bruising win

By Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Molineux

Luke Ayling's injury-time winner took Leeds seven points clear of the relegation zone

Luke Ayling scored an injury-time winner as Leeds came back from two goals down to beat 10-man Wolves in a pulsating encounter at Molineux and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

A bizarre, bruising and breathless Premier League contest was turned on its head by Raul Jimenez's red card eight minutes into the second half.

At that point, Wolves were cruising, ahead in the game thanks to Jonny's first goal since July 2020 and a superb effort from Francisco Trincao in the 11th minute of first-half stoppage time - and facing a side forced into three injury-related first-half substitutions.

But when Jimenez, who had already been booked, collided with Illan Meslier chasing a 50-50 ball, referee Kevin Friend decided the Mexican was at fault and produced a second yellow card.

The Leeds keeper could not continue and became the fourth visiting player to be replaced because of injury, joining the the only recently returned Patrick Bamford on the bench.

Amid the chaos, Wolves completely lost their way. Jack Harrison turned home the loose ball after Ayling had first struck a post to make it 2-1, then had the rebound cleared off the line.

And three minutes later, after a Dan James effort had come back off the woodwork, Rodrigo's shot flew in as Conor Coady tried to clear off the line.

Then, just as eight minutes of injury time was being signalled, Ayling reacted quickest as the ball bounced on the edge of the six-yard box and smashed it home before being mobbed by ecstatic team-mates.

The incident-packed game also included a protestor attempting to tie themselves to the Wolves goal when the ball was at the other end of the pitch in the second half.

Unlike at Everton on Thursday, this time the stewards reacted quickly enough and dragged the culprit away.

Leeds triumph amid the tension

Rodrigo equalises
Rodrigo scored for the second game running as Leeds fought back in thrilling style at Molineux

The desire for victory was seen in the melee on the touchline that followed Leeds' winner.

Both sets of coaching staff got themselves in a push and shove, with Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Wolves defender Marcal continuing the verbals after order had been restored.

Phillips had run across the pitch to celebrate Ayling's winner and was the only one pumped up as proceedings unfolded.

By the end, Wolves coach Bruno Lage was reacting with fury at every decision from referee Friend that was not to his liking.

When he has cooled down, Lage will realise his side were the architects of their own downfall.

Jimenez will argue he was unlucky to be sent off but it was a challenge the Mexican did not have to make, with his side already two goals ahead, controlling midfield and Leeds running out of personnel and ideas.

At that stage, Joao Moutinho was running midfield and Willy Boly was outstanding at the back, Wolves having survived a couple of early scares as Rodrigo and Bamford failed to take their chances.

The result cost them a place in the top six and ended a two-match winning sequence.

They also lost the services of Ruben Neves as the midfielder was forced off halfway through the opening period.

Bamford injury blow

After an excellent week, Leeds' decision to replace the much-loved Marcelo Bielsa with Jesse Marsch is now looking like a masterstroke.

Back-to-back last-gasp wins for only the second time this season has been a pretty impressive way to bounce back from six straight defeats and after such a long struggle, Leeds' top-flight future is looking more secure than it has done for some time.

However, this victory, as memorable as it was, came with a heavy price, particularly for striker Bamford, who did not reach half-time in the third game of his latest comeback.

When he made his England debut at the beginning of September, Bamford must have been looking forward to another memorable campaign after scoring 17 times on Leeds' triumphant return to the top flight.

Within a fortnight, he suffered an ankle injury that ruled him out for three months and then immediately sustained a hamstring problem that kept him on the sidelines for another three months.

His latest setback came as he landed awkwardly as he led a charge into the Wolves penalty area.

Bamford immediately knew he could not continue and after walking slowly back to the dugout, slumped in his seat and pulled his shirt over his head in obvious disappointment.

Had that been the only injury issue Marsch had to deal with, it would have been bad enough.

That he also lost Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich before half-time and goalkeeper Meslier after the collision that resulted in Jimenez's dismissal made a difficult situation totally disruptive.

Klich's exit at least allowed for a concussion substitution but it was little surprise that the visitors lost their way after a bright start.

When the half-time whistle sounded, it seemed to be a brief interlude in what would be a depressingly long night for Leeds.

But Jimenez's exit provided the spark they needed to ignite an amazing comeback that sends them into the international break in very good spirits.

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 15BolyBooked at 6mins
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 19Castro OttoSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 90+3'minutes
  • 8NevesSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 25'minutes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 32DendonckerSubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 90+3'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 78'minutes
  • 9JiménezBooked at 53mins

  • 5Marçal
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 23Kilman
  • 24Gomes
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 39Cundle

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MeslierSubstituted forKlaessonat 55'minutes
  • 2Ayling
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forKochat 40'minutes
  • 21StruijkBooked at 45mins
  • 15Dallas
  • 43KlichSubstituted forCresswellat 45+9'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 4ForshawBooked at 90mins
  • 20James
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 68mins
  • 22Harrison
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forGreenwoodat 23'minutes

  • 5Koch
  • 6Cooper
  • 13Klaesson
  • 23Phillips
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 42Greenwood
  • 54Kenneh
Kevin Friend

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leeds United 3.

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leeds United 3.

  3. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Adam Forshaw tries a through ball, but Daniel James is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kristoffer Klaesson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Silva.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Booking

    Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).

  13. Post update

    Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Jonny.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chiquinho replaces Leander Dendoncker.

  16. Booking

    Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leeds United 3. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross following a corner.

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 22:11

    Question the talent. Question the organisation. Question the fitness regime. But NEVER EVER EVER question the heart and desire of these Leeds players

    • Reply posted by Onlyhereforthebeer, today at 22:19

      Onlyhereforthebeer replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 22:09

    I can't remember the last time one of the matches between the "Big Six" delivered a show like that, probably the most exciting game I've seen in the EPL for a good few years. Well done to both teams for absolutely going for it until the end, the entire Man U squad could learn something about effort watching that.

    • Reply posted by wemarchon, today at 22:13

      wemarchon replied:
      Saints at Spurs was good too. This one prob pips it as Leeds were given no chance at all.

      Sending off helped though

  • Comment posted by Isaac, today at 22:12

    WE ARE SO PROUD! WE SHOUT IT OUT LOUD! WE LOVE YOU LEEDS>>> LEEDS>>>> LEEEDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 22:31

      Acky66 replied:
      Marching on together.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:13

    Great game to watch.
    Sorry, but the ref has had an absolute mare.

    • Reply posted by paul n, today at 22:23

      paul n replied:
      agree, jimenez falls to the floor genuinely once and gets sent off, dallas nearly has his leg snapped in two, did it even get a yellow

  • Comment posted by Cameron , today at 22:14

    So Raul gets sent off for a 50/50 on Meslier but the other week Luis Diaz gets wiped out not even a 50/50 challenge and Sanchez gets away with it. Officials are a joke.

    • Reply posted by Adrian, today at 22:17

      Adrian replied:
      Stop crying

  • Comment posted by wilki, today at 22:11

    Fantastic anyone who wants Leeds to go down is not a football fan

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 22:15

      Neil replied:
      Please explain what you mean. I’m a football fan and want ‘dirty’ Leeds to go down.

  • Comment posted by Cuzzes, today at 22:16

    We all love Leeds and their previous manager, we hope you now stay up and I'm a Wolves fan!!!

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 22:18

      STEVO replied:
      Nice Comment. 😉

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 22:12

    And this is why we love football

    Amazing by Leeds , this result goes along way

    Well done to wolves, takes 2 to tango

    Let’s celebrate just how good football can be sometimes

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      What a wonderful game what a wonderful comeback. Leeds are back.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:10

    Breathtaking! I’m a neutral and that was a Friday night classic.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:43

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      An example of great football. Just proves that any two teams, regardless of their league position can provide a brilliant game of football.

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 22:12

    Want a game to use to advertise the Premier League - here you go!

    Utter carnage from start to finish!

    • Reply posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 22:16

      Beat Takeshi replied:
      Bielsa's men finally coming good.

  • Comment posted by sevlow, today at 22:15

    Man of the Match goes to Kevin Friend. Shocker as always.

    • Reply posted by We need another Revie, today at 22:24

      We need another Revie replied:
      Cry more

  • Comment posted by BUBBLES65, today at 22:12

    First time this year Leeds have had the rub of the green, well done boys. MOT.

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 22:19

    Whatever people may say Leeds are never boring, and the Premiership would be a poorer place without them

    • Reply posted by Margie , today at 22:37

      Margie replied:
      It wasn't for years and years.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 22:15

    No annoying mind the gap comments from Wolves fans tonight. But I have to say that was never 2nd yellow for Jiminez. Best example of a proper 50/50 in years. No need to book either player regardless of whose toe touched the ball first. Kevin Friend is a joke ref. UTV

    • Reply posted by Jon Dews, today at 22:39

      Jon Dews replied:
      Gap still there...

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:15

    Unbelievable comeback by Leeds...

    I hope the injuries don't cost them and speedy recovery.

    That was a cracking game.

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 22:12

    Kevin Friend, that was a terrible decision to send off Jimenez and cost Wolves the game. No way would Leeds of won that otherwise

    • Reply posted by Onlyhereforthebeer, today at 22:14

      Onlyhereforthebeer replied:
      Ridiculous bias comment

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:15

    Jamie Carragher had his best game As commentator tonight, his excited noises were hilarious

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 22:41

      Bella boy replied:
      He was the same when he played second fiddle to Terry and Ferdinand for England as third choice - that's why he took early retirement from representing his country.

  • Comment posted by Leave the gun take the Cannoli, today at 22:10

    Well that's a £50,000,000 comeback.

    Huge win and likely to stay up.

    Looking forward to highlights, brilliant comeback.

    Saints fan.

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 22:14

    What on earth went wrong? Wolves have one of the best defensive records and loosing a 2:0 lead is just bizarre. Not a good night at all for Wolves!

    • Reply posted by Adrian, today at 22:18

      Adrian replied:
      Maybe they haven’t