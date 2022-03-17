Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesse Marsch (left) and the Leeds bench were delirious as Joe Gelhardt's goal gave them a crucial win over relegation rivals Norwich

TEAM NEWS

Wolves forward Pedro Neto is again ruled out by a foot injury.

Defenders Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever also remain on the sidelines, but Hwang Hee-chan is fit.

Leeds have been handed a huge boost with the news that Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are both available after long-term injury absences.

Patrick Bamford is also in contention despite coming off at half-time against Norwich, but Rodrigo faces a late fitness test on a muscle injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are unbeaten in six league games against Leeds (W5, D1) since a 1-0 home loss in the Championship in October 2016.

Leeds have failed to win any of their last nine top-flight matches at Molineux, a run dating back to September 1973, and have lost the last five in a row.

Leeds have won just one of the five Premier League meetings - a 4-1 victory at home in February 2004.

Wolves

Wolves have kept 11 clean sheets in this season's Premier League, a total bettered only by the top four.

They have both scored and conceded in just eight of their 29 top-flight games this season, fewer than any other side. In Premier League history, the only club to see both teams score in fewer than 10 matches across a full campaign were Leeds in 1996-97 (six times).

Wolves have won four of their last five league games played on a Friday.

Leeds

After ending a run of six straight defeats by beating Norwich, Leeds are aiming to win consecutive league fixtures for only the second time this season.

They have lost their previous three league away games by an aggregate score of 10-0. The Whites last lost four consecutive away league matches without scoring in February 1927.

Leeds have not kept a clean sheet in 15 league games, the longest current sequence in the top flight. It is their worst run since they went 17 fixtures without a shut-out between October 2004 and January 2005.

In their 29 league matches this season they have conceded 65 goals, two more than any other English top-flight side.

Raphinha has been directly involved in 12 league goals this season (nine goals, three assists), more than any other Leeds player.

