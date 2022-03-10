Europa League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
BarcelonaBarcelona0GalatasarayGalatasaray0

Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray: La Liga side frustrated in Europa League

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Galatasaray keeper Inaki Pena denies Barcelona
Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena - currently on loan from Barcelona - made several smart saves to earn the Turkish side a goalless draw at Camp Nou

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw by Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Frenkie de Jong went closest for the La Liga side when he struck the post in the second half from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's overhead kick.

Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis thought he had earned the visitors an unlikely late win but his sublime finish was ruled out for offside.

Memphis Depay twice went close to giving Xavi's side a first-half lead.

The Dutchman's curling free-kick was saved by Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena, before Depay was denied again by the Barcelona loanee with a low drive that was heading for the far corner.

Jordi Alba also sent a first-time effort inches wide of the far post as Galatasaray held on to keep the tie level ahead of next week's second leg in Turkey.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4AraújoSubstituted forPiquéat 45'minutes
  • 24García
  • 18AlbaBooked at 89mins
  • 28González IglesiasSubstituted forBusquetsat 45'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 16González López
  • 11TraoréSubstituted forde Jongat 80'minutes
  • 19TorresSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
  • 9DepayBooked at 35minsSubstituted forAubameyangat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 5Busquets
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 36Tenas

Galatasaray

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 93Boey
  • 25Nelsson
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 6van Aanholt
  • 4AntalyaliBooked at 77mins
  • 22KutluBooked at 30mins
  • 8BabelSubstituted forKilinçat 68'minutes
  • 89FeghouliSubstituted forCicâldauat 79'minutes
  • 7AktürkogluSubstituted forYilmazat 90+2'minutes
  • 11Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forGomisat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Muslera
  • 5Öztürk
  • 13Çipe
  • 15Pulgar
  • 18Gomis
  • 19Bayram
  • 21Morutan
  • 24Arslan
  • 33Cicâldau
  • 53Yilmaz
  • 54Kilinç
  • 67Dervisoglu
Referee:
Benoît Bastien
Attendance:
61,740

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGalatasaray
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 0, Galatasaray 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Galatasaray 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a headed pass following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iñaki Peña.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iñaki Peña.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Galatasaray. Baris Alper Yilmaz replaces Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sacha Boey.

  8. Booking

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Emre Kilinç (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  12. Post update

    Eric García (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Galatasaray).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Adama Traoré.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Bafétimbi Gomis (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Galatasaray. Alexandru Cicâldau replaces Sofiane Feghouli.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Galatasaray. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Bafétimbi Gomis is caught offside.

  19. Booking

    Taylan Antalyali (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

