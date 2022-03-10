Match ends, Barcelona 0, Galatasaray 0.
Barcelona were held to a goalless draw by Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.
Frenkie de Jong went closest for the La Liga side when he struck the post in the second half from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's overhead kick.
Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis thought he had earned the visitors an unlikely late win but his sublime finish was ruled out for offside.
Memphis Depay twice went close to giving Xavi's side a first-half lead.
The Dutchman's curling free-kick was saved by Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena, before Depay was denied again by the Barcelona loanee with a low drive that was heading for the far corner.
Jordi Alba also sent a first-time effort inches wide of the far post as Galatasaray held on to keep the tie level ahead of next week's second leg in Turkey.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 4AraújoSubstituted forPiquéat 45'minutes
- 24García
- 18AlbaBooked at 89mins
- 28González IglesiasSubstituted forBusquetsat 45'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 16González López
- 11TraoréSubstituted forde Jongat 80'minutes
- 19TorresSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 9DepayBooked at 35minsSubstituted forAubameyangat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 5Busquets
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 25Aubameyang
- 36Tenas
Galatasaray
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 93Boey
- 25Nelsson
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 6van Aanholt
- 4AntalyaliBooked at 77mins
- 22KutluBooked at 30mins
- 8BabelSubstituted forKilinçat 68'minutes
- 89FeghouliSubstituted forCicâldauat 79'minutes
- 7AktürkogluSubstituted forYilmazat 90+2'minutes
- 11Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forGomisat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Muslera
- 5Öztürk
- 13Çipe
- 15Pulgar
- 18Gomis
- 19Bayram
- 21Morutan
- 24Arslan
- 33Cicâldau
- 53Yilmaz
- 54Kilinç
- 67Dervisoglu
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
- Attendance:
- 61,740
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Galatasaray 0.
Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iñaki Peña.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iñaki Peña.
Substitution, Galatasaray. Baris Alper Yilmaz replaces Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sacha Boey.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona).
Post update
Emre Kilinç (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Eric García (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Galatasaray).
Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Adama Traoré.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Bafétimbi Gomis (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Galatasaray. Alexandru Cicâldau replaces Sofiane Feghouli.
Offside, Galatasaray. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Bafétimbi Gomis is caught offside.
Taylan Antalyali (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.