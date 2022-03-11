Just when we thought two of the finest Fantasy Football assets were back in business we hear that Reece James and Jamie Vardy are both going to be out of action again for the next few weeks.

Vardy might not have been a player you were looking to sign this week but Leicester are one of only eight teams to play in gameweek 30 with their home fixture against Brentford and they are guaranteed to have some double gameweeks to come.

We will want Leicester players in our squads, so keep an eye on Vardy's recovery. It also won't surprise you that I suggest James Maddison (£6.7m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) as your other two top targets.

If you're already a Reece James owner then you'll be very grateful for the 18 points he brought you against Burnley in gameweek 28, or 36 points if you were bold enough to captain him. You might even consider holding on to him as he could possibly be back in action come gameweek 31 which isn't scheduled until the first weekend of April.

Chelsea already had a blank in gameweek 30 and so he might only miss this weekend's home game against Newcastle.

Antonio Rudiger is the obvious Chelsea replacement for James but given that blank in gameweek 30 it might just be better to wait until gameweek 31 if you're going to make a Chelsea move.

Better options for you in this gameweek could be one of the Tottenham or Liverpool defenders with both clubs playing twice - Tottenham at Manchester United and Brighton, Liverpool at Brighton and Arsenal.

Matt Doherty has had a sensational couple of weeks for Spurs as Antonio Conte's right wing-back and he's a bargain price of £4.7m.

Tottenham look to have a favourable run of fixtures until the end of the season. They are one of the eight teams to play in gameweek 30 and they will also have another double gameweek later in the schedule with the North London derby still to be rearranged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) could also provide you some decent attacking returns on Tottenham's left flank and it looks like he'll be the regular starter in the next couple of gameweeks with Ryan Sessegnon out injured.

As for the Liverpool defenders, it really depends on your budget but don't look beyond Joel Matip at £4.9m. He's started 12 of the last 14 Premier League games in a backline that has only conceded two goals in the last seven league games and he chucked in a goal against Leeds for good measure.

The other issue with Liverpool this week is whether to triple captain Mo Salah if you still have that chip available. Managers like me who decided to play the wildcard in gameweek 26 meant we missed out on his bumper 84-point haul against Norwich and Leeds and this time he's away at Brighton and Arsenal.

Statman Dave pointed out in this week's Fantasy 606 podcast that his Premier League record is excellent against both clubs - five goals and five assists in nine games against Brighton, eight goals and four assists in 12 appearances against Arsenal. You would also expect him to start both games with Liverpool now safely through in the Champions League and firmly focused on catching Manchester City in the title race.

Harry Kane would also be an option for the triple captain chip but given the choice I would back Salah. He plays for the most potent attacking team in the division and is delivering so consistently over the season.

There should be another chance to use the triple captain chip on Salah or Kane further down the line but they are both fit now and likely to start both games. You can't guarantee that will be the case when the opportunity presents itself again.

One thing I would say is that you definitely want ONE of Harry Kane or Son Heung-min from this gameweek onwards and you should have a think about Dejan Kulusevski (£6.1m) for your midfield. He's accumulated 33 FPL points in his first 5 starts for Tottenham.

In terms of the other teams who double up this week, Arsenal's attackers are the ones to go for with Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) the pick of the bunch. They will be good long-term assets for you as well.

Everton have home games against Wolves and Newcastle so Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) or Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) could be great differential selections.

Ryan Fraser is my favourite pick at Newcastle if he's fit, but I won't be going for Brighton players as they have the hardest double-up this week with home games against Liverpool and Tottenham.

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode previewing Gameweek 29 is available on the BBC Sounds App.