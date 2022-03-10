Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jackie Burns is Northern Ireland's first-choice goalkeeper

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jackie Burns has joined Swedish side BK Häcken on a two-year deal.

She moves from Women's Premiership champions Glentoran, where she split her time with US College commitments at Carson-Newman University.

Burns, 25, has been Northern Ireland's first-choice goalkeeper under manager Kenny Shiels and has won 36 caps.

BK Häcken won the Damallsvenskan, Sweden's top flight, in 2020 and were runners-up last year.

Burns came through the ranks at Cookstown Youth and Mid-Ulster Ladies before securing a scholarship with Carson-Newman University in 2016.

In 2017 she was part of the Eagles team that made it to the national championship game in the US for the first time in the university's history, alongside international team-mate Lauren Wade.

She joined Glentoran in 2020 and helped them win the Women's Premiership title, League Cup, Women's Irish Cup and County Antrim Cup as continued to divide her time in the US.

Burns made her international debut in 2013 at the age of 16 in a friendly against the Netherlands and helped her country reach a maiden major tournament in the Euro 2022 finals this summer.

She becomes the fourth recent former Glens player to operate full-time in the forthcoming season.

She joins Demi Vance (Rangers), Annie Timoney (Celtic) and Kerry Beattie (Glasgow City) in joining the professional ranks.