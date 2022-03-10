Daizen Maeda scored the opening goal for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership match at Tony Macaroni Arena

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says there have been "a hell of a lot more mistakes" from players and managers this season than by match officials.

Referees and their assistants have been in the spotlight following a number of contentious decisions this term.

Livingston boss David Martindale felt Nick Walsh got decisions wrong in the lead up to two goals in Celtic's 3-1 win on Sunday.

"Officials are human beings," said Postecoglou.

"I've seen players and managers make a hell of a lot more mistakes than referees this year, let me tell you."

Celtic's opening goal at Livingston came from a corner, with replays suggesting that the ball last touched the visitors' Anthony Ralston before going out of play.

Livingston manager Martindale also felt Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic handled the ball prior to a cross that was turned into his own net by Nicky Devlin in the Scottish Premiership leaders' victory last weekend.

"It seems a lot of the analysis of games here is more 'referee watch' than analysis of the actual game," said Postecoglou.

"Yes we got a corner we maybe shouldn't have, but there are still a hell of a lot things that need to happen for us to score from that resultant corner.

"But it is very easy for people to look for those kind of things. If people think we are in our position because we are getting favourable decisions by officials then more power to them, we will just keep doing what we are doing."

Meanwhile, Postecoglou says "there will always be an open door" at Celtic for former captain Scott Brown.

Brown, 36, left his player-coach role at Aberdeen after just nine months at Pittodrie "to take the next steps in his coaching journey", according to the club.

The former Scotland midfielder, who won 22 medals during 14 trophy-laden years at Parkhead, has been linked with a return to Celtic in a coaching capacity.

"I don't think anyone should be in any doubt there will always be an open door here for Scott Brown - the guy is one of the legends of the club and will go down as one of its greats," Postecoglou added.

"He is a guy who I admired from afar, but having now heard about him, the kind of person he was as much as the footballer, he has left a massive legacy and whatever he does in the future I am sure there will always be a welcome place for him here."