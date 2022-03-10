Daizen Maeda scored the opening goal for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership match at Tony Macaroni Arena

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has seen more mistakes from players and managers than he has from referees this season.

Match officials have been in the spotlight following a number of contentious decisions this term.

Livingston's David Martindale felt Nick Walsh got decisions wrong in the lead up to two goals in Celtic's 3-1 win.

Postecoglou said: "Officials are human beings. I've seen players and managers make a hell of a lot more mistakes than referees this year, let me tell you."

Martindale was unhappy Celtic's opening goal came from a corner that replays suggested should not have been given because the ball last touched Hoops right-back Anthony Ralston before going out of play.

The Livingston manager also felt Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic handled the ball prior to a cross that was turned into his own net by Nicky Devlin in the Scottish Premiership leaders' victory last weekend.

However Postecoglou feels there is too much focus on the performance of officials.

"It seems a lot of the analysis of games here is more 'referee watch' than analysis of the actual game," said the Australian.

"Yes we got a corner we maybe shouldn't have but there are still a hell of a lot things that need to happen for us to score from that resultant corner.

"But it is very easy for people to look for those kind of things. If people think we are in our position because we are getting favourable decisions by officials then more power to them, we will just keep doing what we are doing."

Meanwhile, Postecoglou says "there will always be an open door" at Celtic for former captain Scott Brown.

Brown, 36, left his player-coach role at Aberdeen after just nine months at Pittodrie.

The Dons said Brown, who won 22 medals during 14 trophy-laden years at Parkhead, was leaving "to take the next steps in his coaching journey".

The former Scotland captain has been linked with a return to Celtic in a coaching capacity.

Postecoglou said: "I don't think anyone should be in any doubt there will always be an open door here for Scott Brown - the guy is one of the legends of the club and will go down as one of its greats.

"In terms of what he wants to do with his future, he is best placed to answer that. It is up to him to chart his course.

"He is a guy who I admired from afar but having now heard about him, the kind of person he was as much as the footballer, he has left a massive legacy and whatever he does in the future I am sure there will always be a welcome place for him here."