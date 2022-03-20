Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City2BrentfordBrentford1

Leicester City 2-1 Brentford: Castagne and Maddison goals hand Foxes win

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Timothy Castagne
Timothy Castagne's goal was his first in the Premier League since April 2021

Timothy Castagne and James Maddison both scored brilliant goals as Leicester beat Brentford to move into the top half of the Premier League.

Castagne, on his first appearance of 2022 following injury, hit a swerving effort into the top corner from outside the box from Harvey Barnes' cutback.

And Maddison curled a fantastic 25-yard free-kick into the other corner after he was fouled.

It capped a good week for Leicester, who clinched a Europa Conference League quarter-final spot on Thursday in Rennes.

Brentford pulled one back late on as Bryan Mbeumo found Yoane Wissa, who drove a shot in from 20 yards.

The Bees pushed for an unlikely equaliser and Kasper Schmeichel had to save a deflected shot from Premier League debutant Tariqe Fosu.

Things are looking up for Leicester

Leicester have struggled this season with injuries to most of their first-choice defenders - but suddenly they are all returning.

Wesley Fofana made his first appearance of the season on Thursday but was left out here as the Foxes manage his return.

Castagne had been out since 28 December and he was replaced in the second half by Jonny Evans for his first game since 12 December.

It is too late to mount a challenge for the top seven in the Premier League but they have a realistic chance of winning the new Europa Conference League - in which they face PSV in the last eight.

They were deserved winners against Brentford thanks to those Castagne and Maddison goals from outside the box - although they were hanging on a bit at the end.

Ex-Foxes striker Paul Dickov told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Timothy Castagne's goal has to be up there for goal of the season. He looked a little bit rusty for the first 10 minutes but was excellent after that."

Maddison has scored 13 Premier League goals outside the box since his Leicester debut in 2018-19, more than anybody else.

Brendan Rodgers' side had other chances too - with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Maddison forcing saves from David Raya and Kelechi Iheanacho chipping wide after a good run from the halfway line.

Too late for a comeback

Brentford - who were without Christian Eriksen through Covid - were hoping to win three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time in more than 75 years - but they left it too late to fight back.

Ivan Toney, who scored five goals in their two wins over Norwich and Burnley, was starved of service.

Pontus Jansson and Bryan Mbeumo both had headers saved by Schmeichel before Wissa's late breakthrough - but they could not find a leveller.

Thomas Frank's side are not yet safe from relegation, but sitting eight points above the drop zone a few points here and there should be enough.

Player of the match

MaddisonJames Maddison

with an average of 7.34

Leicester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.34

  2. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    7.30

  3. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    7.11

  4. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    7.09

  5. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    6.96

  6. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.82

  8. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.73

  9. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    6.73

  10. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    6.65

  11. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.62

  12. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    6.60

  13. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    6.60

  14. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    6.58

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    5.42

  2. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.06

  3. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    5.06

  4. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    5.04

  5. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    4.96

  6. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    4.94

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    4.93

  8. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    4.88

  9. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    4.84

  10. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    4.76

  11. Squad number24Player nameFosu-Henry
    Average rating

    4.48

  12. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    4.27

  13. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    3.08

  14. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    2.71

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Justin
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 27CastagneSubstituted forEvansat 64'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 24Mendy
  • 10Maddison
  • 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 76minsSubstituted forSoumaréat 79'minutes
  • 7Barnes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forDakaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 29Daka
  • 33Thomas
  • 35Jakupovic
  • 42Soumaré

Brentford

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Raya
  • 20AjerSubstituted forRoerslevat 66'minutes
  • 18Jansson
  • 5PinnockBooked at 83mins
  • 3HenrySubstituted forFosu-Henryat 74'minutes
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 8Jensen
  • 6NørgaardBooked at 90mins
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forBaptisteat 56'minutes
  • 11Wissa
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 15Onyeka
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 26Baptiste
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 40Fernández
  • 43Young-Coombes
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
31,830

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 2, Brentford 1. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Bryan Mbeumo tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation.

  17. Booking

    Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Pinnock (Brentford).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by John, today at 16:20

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 16:19

    Well done Leicester.

  • Comment posted by sheffox, today at 16:16

    Great to start seeing some of the injured players back for Leicester , looking more like the team we were.

  • Comment posted by Letsbeclear etc, today at 16:14

    Can referees please watch how Maddison cheats to get free kicks. He is a good player but a chocolate starfish.

    • Reply posted by BobbyF, today at 16:16

      BobbyF replied:
      With a gigantic forehead!

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 16:12

    Nice one brentford and up the leeds.. mot

  • Comment posted by fepkxo3j, today at 16:07

    Would be nice to buck the trend and finish the season strongly ,,, that will set ups up nicely to win the league again.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 16:06

    Where was Erikson ?

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 16:14

      Depeche1966 replied:
      Got Covid

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 16:06

    Well done Brentford for avoiding relegation but without doubt second season syndrome awaits you.

    • Reply posted by Mr Standfast, today at 16:19

      Mr Standfast replied:
      They are bang right in the relegation fight.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:04

    Brentford aren’t safe given they are only a point ahead of a Leeds team that is apparently in the relegation battle, especially as they have Chelsea next

  • Comment posted by fepkxo3j, today at 16:02

    Good win, glad to do Leeds a turn

  • Comment posted by outonthefloor, today at 16:00

    Well done Leicester. Much better football. Well played Brentford too..

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 16:00

    Good result for burnley.

  • Comment posted by Fleetwood Fox, today at 15:59

    A very hard earned three points, Evans and Castagne back, along with Fofana, progress in Europe, definitely a good week

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 15:59

    Lucky leicester, scraped home, just as vs Rennes

    • Reply posted by blue boy, today at 16:02

      blue boy replied:
      But scrape home we did, bye.

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 15:58

    This result will do very nicely as we push up the table. A very good week...now for the international break to patch up further " the war wounded".

  • Comment posted by Tiger Feet, today at 15:58

    Lawro, the gift that keeps on giving!

  • Comment posted by Zap-The-Fox, today at 15:57

    ALWAYS the hard way. COME YOU FOCES!!!

    • Reply posted by Zap-The-Fox, today at 15:59

      Zap-The-Fox replied:
      FOXES!!!!!

  • Comment posted by blue boy, today at 15:57

    Gordon Bennett, did we make hard work of that. Will take the 3 points but what the hell happened in the second half. Thank God for Kasper.

    • Reply posted by nikinakinoo, today at 16:26

      nikinakinoo replied:
      Poor substitutions and tactical changes put us under pressure

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 15:56

    Thankyou Mark Lawrenson you do it every time say we will lose then we win thanks again well played City.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 16:13

      RR replied:
      I'm convinced he just predicts Liverpool to win then uses a random number generator for the other games

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City29224368185070
2Liverpool29216275205569
3Chelsea28178357193859
4Arsenal28173844311354
5Man Utd2914874840850
6West Ham30147948361249
7Tottenham29154104435949
8Wolves30144123126546
9Aston Villa29113154140136
10Leicester27106114246-436
11Southampton29811103645-935
12Crystal Palace2971393938134
13Brighton29712102636-1033
14Newcastle29710123249-1731
15Brentford3086163347-1430
16Leeds3078153467-3329
17Everton2774162947-1825
18Watford2964192955-2622
19Burnley27312122238-1621
20Norwich2945201863-4517
View full Premier League table

