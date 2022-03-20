Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Timothy Castagne's goal was his first in the Premier League since April 2021

Timothy Castagne and James Maddison both scored brilliant goals as Leicester beat Brentford to move into the top half of the Premier League.

Castagne, on his first appearance of 2022 following injury, hit a swerving effort into the top corner from outside the box from Harvey Barnes' cutback.

And Maddison curled a fantastic 25-yard free-kick into the other corner after he was fouled.

It capped a good week for Leicester, who clinched a Europa Conference League quarter-final spot on Thursday in Rennes.

Brentford pulled one back late on as Bryan Mbeumo found Yoane Wissa, who drove a shot in from 20 yards.

The Bees pushed for an unlikely equaliser and Kasper Schmeichel had to save a deflected shot from Premier League debutant Tariqe Fosu.

Things are looking up for Leicester

Leicester have struggled this season with injuries to most of their first-choice defenders - but suddenly they are all returning.

Wesley Fofana made his first appearance of the season on Thursday but was left out here as the Foxes manage his return.

Castagne had been out since 28 December and he was replaced in the second half by Jonny Evans for his first game since 12 December.

It is too late to mount a challenge for the top seven in the Premier League but they have a realistic chance of winning the new Europa Conference League - in which they face PSV in the last eight.

They were deserved winners against Brentford thanks to those Castagne and Maddison goals from outside the box - although they were hanging on a bit at the end.

Ex-Foxes striker Paul Dickov told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Timothy Castagne's goal has to be up there for goal of the season. He looked a little bit rusty for the first 10 minutes but was excellent after that."

Maddison has scored 13 Premier League goals outside the box since his Leicester debut in 2018-19, more than anybody else.

Brendan Rodgers' side had other chances too - with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Maddison forcing saves from David Raya and Kelechi Iheanacho chipping wide after a good run from the halfway line.

Too late for a comeback

Brentford - who were without Christian Eriksen through Covid - were hoping to win three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time in more than 75 years - but they left it too late to fight back.

Ivan Toney, who scored five goals in their two wins over Norwich and Burnley, was starved of service.

Pontus Jansson and Bryan Mbeumo both had headers saved by Schmeichel before Wissa's late breakthrough - but they could not find a leveller.

Thomas Frank's side are not yet safe from relegation, but sitting eight points above the drop zone a few points here and there should be enough.

Player of the match Maddison James Maddison with an average of 7.34 Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

Brentford Brentford Brentford Leicester City Avg Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 7.34 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 7.30 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 7.11 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 7.09 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 6.96 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 6.85 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 6.82 Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 6.73 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 6.73 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 6.65 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.62 Squad number 2 Player name Justin Average rating 6.60 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 6.60 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 6.58 Brentford Avg Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 5.42 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 5.06 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 5.06 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 5.04 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 4.96 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 4.94 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 4.93 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 4.88 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 4.84 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 4.76 Squad number 24 Player name Fosu-Henry Average rating 4.48 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 4.27 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 3.08 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 2.71

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Schmeichel 2 Justin 18 Amartey 4 Söyüncü 27 Castagne 8 Tielemans 24 Mendy 10 Maddison 22 Dewsbury-Hall 7 Barnes 14 Iheanacho 1 Schmeichel

2 Justin

18 Amartey

4 Söyüncü

27 Castagne Substituted for Evans at 64' minutes

8 Tielemans

24 Mendy

10 Maddison

22 Dewsbury-Hall Booked at 76mins Substituted for Soumaré at 79' minutes

7 Barnes

14 Iheanacho Substituted for Daka at 86' minutes Substitutes 6 Evans

17 Pérez

20 Choudhury

21 Ricardo Pereira

23 Vestergaard

29 Daka

33 Thomas

35 Jakupovic

42 Soumaré Brentford Formation 4-5-1 1 Raya 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 8 Jensen 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 11 Wissa 17 Toney 1 Raya

20 Ajer Substituted for Roerslev at 66' minutes

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock Booked at 83mins

3 Henry Substituted for Fosu-Henry at 74' minutes

19 Mbeumo

8 Jensen

6 Nørgaard Booked at 90mins

27 Janelt Substituted for Baptiste at 56' minutes

11 Wissa

17 Toney Substitutes 7 Canós

15 Onyeka

22 M Jorgensen

24 Fosu-Henry

26 Baptiste

29 Bech Sørensen

30 Roerslev

40 Fernández

43 Young-Coombes Referee: Darren England Attendance: 31,830 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 1. Post update Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City). Post update Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation. Booking Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford). Post update Attempt saved. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel. Post update Attempt saved. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Kelechi Iheanacho. goal Goal! Goal! Leicester City 2, Brentford 1. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo. Post update Offside, Brentford. Bryan Mbeumo tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation. Booking Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Ethan Pinnock (Brentford). Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward