Leicester City v Brentford

Midfielder James Maddison scored Leicester City's winner when these sides last met in October

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are likely to be without Marc Albrighton, who hurt his groin against Rennes, and Wilfred Ndidi, who suffered a knee problem in the same game.

Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka missed the trip to France through illness and will be assessed, as will Wesley Fofana, who made his first appearance of the season on Thursday.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva completes a three-match suspension.

Midfielder Tariq Fosu and defender Julian Jeanvier remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I always thought Brentford would start winning games again, and beating two of the sides below them in Norwich and Burnley were two massive steps towards safety. They look a completely different team now Christian Eriksen is on board.

Leicester played in Rennes on Thursday night so Brendan Rodgers will not get much chance to work on their issues, particularly facing set-pieces, and I can see the Bees making it three wins on the trot.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won eight of their last nine games against Brentford, drawing the other match.

Brentford have lost just once in 10 away league fixtures with Leicester (W4, D5).

The Foxes are aiming to complete a league double over the Bees for the first time since 1953-54.

This is Brentford's first trip to Leicester since a goalless draw in September 1992.

Leicester City

Leicester City are winless in their last five Premier League games on a Sunday (D2, L3).

The Foxes have lost just one of their previous 11 home matches in all competitions (W8, D2).

They have won five consecutive top-flight fixtures against newly promoted sides.

Brendan Rodger's side are 16 points worse off than they were at this stage last season.

Leicester have conceded a league-high 20 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this term.

Patson Daka has scored five times in his last seven home games in all competitions.

Brentford

Brentford could win three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time in more than 75 years.

Their recent 3-1 victory at Norwich was their first in 10 Premier League away games (D2, L7).

Ivan Toney has seven goals in his last five Premier League outings - he found the net four times in his first 19 top-flight appearances.

Toney has scored all 17 of the penalties he ha taken for Brentford.

