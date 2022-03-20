Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3West HamWest Ham United1

Tottenham 3-1 West Ham: Son strikes twice as Spurs close in on top four

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Son Heung-min celebrates
Son Heung-min has scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season

Tottenham moved to within three points of the Premier League's top four with a strong display against European qualification rivals West Ham.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were involved in all three Spurs goals.

They went ahead when West Ham defender Kurt Zouma guided Kane's cross into his own net under pressure from Son.

Son doubled Spurs' lead after 24 minutes and added a decisive third with two minutes to go, after Said Benrahma had pulled one back for the Hammers.

The hosts got off to a blistering start and could have been out of sight when Son smacked the outside of the post after being teed up by Dejan Kulusevski.

That came three minutes after Zouma's own goal, but Son made it 2-0 shortly afterwards when he pounced on a superb pass from Kane, firing past Lukasz Fabianski via a touch from Zouma.

Spurs continued to threaten, but were undone by a set-piece in the 35th minute when Craig Dawson's header landed kindly for Benrahma and he reacted quickly at the back post to fire it into the bottom right corner.

That ensured West Ham stayed in the game but Spurs had further chances to extend their lead in the second half. Kane was denied from close range before he poked over the bar with 10 minutes remaining.

Son eventually sealed victory when Kane's flicked header sent him through one-on-one with the keeper and the South Korean coolly slid his finish past Fabianski.

Spurs are now just three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. West Ham, who have played a game more than Spurs, drop to seventh, two points below Manchester United.

Son and Kane partnership shines... again

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min
Son has scored 20 goals in the Premier League which have been set up by Kane

Tottenham's forward pairing of Son and Kane have caused teams problems for years and they were in scintillating form again in London.

The first goal came after Matt Doherty's tireless pressing won the ball back for Spurs and Kane instinctively looked to tee up Son, before Zouma could do nothing but send it into his own net.

The Kane-Son combination came to fruition again moments later when the England captain's pass was fired in by Son.

A third link-up seemed inevitable and duly came when Spurs pressed late to see off the visitors. Kane headed on to Son and there was no chance he was missing from close range.

They have now linked up for 39 goals in the Premier League, extending their record as the competition's deadliest double acts.

Son has scored 20 Premier League goals on a Kane assist - and only David Silva (22 to Sergio Aguero) and Frank Lampard (25 to Didier Drogba) have assisted a team-mate more.

Player of the match

Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min

with an average of 8.57

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    8.57

  2. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    8.09

  3. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.70

  4. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    7.62

  5. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    7.29

  6. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.98

  7. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.95

  8. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.87

  9. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.86

  10. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.85

  11. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    6.65

  12. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.43

  13. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    6.22

  14. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.06

West Ham United

  1. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    5.18

  2. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    5.00

  3. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    4.91

  4. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    4.71

  5. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    4.61

  6. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    4.43

  7. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    4.43

  8. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    4.43

  9. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    4.42

  10. Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    4.27

  11. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    4.16

  12. Squad number26Player nameMasuaku
    Average rating

    4.00

  13. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    3.80

  14. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    3.24

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 4Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 2Doherty
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 3ReguilónSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 88'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBergwijnat 90+2'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 90+2'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett

West Ham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 4Zouma
  • 15DawsonBooked at 23mins
  • 3Cresswell
  • 31Johnson
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 26MasuakuSubstituted forFornalsat 56'minutes
  • 22Benrahma
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forVlasicat 84'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 8Fornals
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 33Král
  • 64Perkins
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
58,685

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, West Ham United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

  4. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Son Heung-Min.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, West Ham United 1. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane with a headed pass.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Sergio Reguilón.

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Son Heung-Min.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).

Comments

Join the conversation

233 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:32

    Zouma – the man who kicks cats and scores own goals.

    • Reply posted by mongoose, today at 18:34

      mongoose replied:
      I wonder if anyone will find this funny ?

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 18:35

    Zouma had an absolute mare.

    I think the cat calls eventually got to him.

    • Reply posted by Uyghur Lives Matter, today at 18:57

      Uyghur Lives Matter replied:
      Wonder how many players marking him have gone up to his ear with "Meow!" I've read that Chris Wood has done it and I can see so many opposition players doing it.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:34

    Another day and another London club is now above Man Utd. Come on West Ham get in the passing lane and made it four London clubs asap.

  • Comment posted by DTB, today at 18:33

    Good performance with Man United sliding down the table as an added bonus.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 18:36

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Down one place, not a slide

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 18:36

    Son got man of the match but for me it was bentacur. He has been a great buy for spurs, and very good today.

    • Reply posted by Huggie, today at 18:45

      Huggie replied:
      Almost like having a player that can hold onto the ball, create some chances and still defend has been missing for the past few seasons....taken so long to notice. January transfer window wasn't ideal but two brilliant grabs in Bentancur and Kulusevski

  • Comment posted by Plum, today at 18:34

    Great game to watch but a bridge to far for West Ham (thank Christ!),good luck in Europe fellas you deserve it,Spurs fan.

    • Reply posted by mongoose, today at 18:37

      mongoose replied:
      Hoping for a win but you played well , regardless of the banter always a hard game

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:32

    Anyone but United

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 18:37

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      Utd can have seventh if they want it, hopefully we will get Sixth or above
      COYS

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 18:30

    Wait for the boring no trophies comments from wormhole and crew zzzz

    • Reply posted by Roger Foden, today at 18:47

      Roger Foden replied:
      Surely you get a trophy for being the runners up for best team in North London

  • Comment posted by Plain aim, today at 18:31

    What an atmosphere!

    • Reply posted by ronnie, today at 18:34

      ronnie replied:
      OK russ Abbot

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 18:32

    Christian Romero what a player, absolutely pocketed Antonio today.

  • Comment posted by Still4QLabour, today at 18:34

    I love Spurs. No other club gives you 7 seasons of performance in one year

    COYS

    • Reply posted by Ken w, today at 18:52

      Ken w replied:
      One year? We get them in a month!

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 18:36

    Good to get back to back wins - it's been a while! Hopefully can string a few more results together and end the season strongly. COYS.

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protagonist, today at 18:38

    Not the fixture we needed or the luck for the opener after Thursday's demands but still impressed we were able to give Spurs a bit of a game.

    Bragging rights to my Spurs friends but...

    As always: 'Up the Hammers!'

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 18:41

      stoodstill replied:
      But you didn't

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 18:31

    Why didn't spurs celebrate like they had won the league. Oh yeah unlike those North London interlopers, they have class

    • Reply posted by pab0967, today at 18:33

      pab0967 replied:
      And also can't remember what it's like to celebrate winning the league

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 18:29

    Great son and Kane performance again , good result , keeps the season interesting, West Ham looked tired after europa , but good game .

    • Reply posted by mongoose, today at 18:33

      mongoose replied:
      Hoped we were going to win this one but fair dos, spurs a good team who ain’t firing no shame in losing to this team

  • Comment posted by Paul M, today at 18:37

    If this game showed anything else that the gap between the top 3 and the chasing quartet is a chasm . The difference in quality is widening... this season the top 3 have suffered 8 defeats and the chasing 4 have lost 35 games ...

  • Comment posted by Bear s paw a bow and arrow, today at 18:36

    The Hammers got Soned and Kaned today!

    • Reply posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 18:49

      Liverpool will win trophies replied:
      Indeed!

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 18:36

    Great performance, great result, massive 3 points!!

    Some out of play was very positive today and there were some top performances from the guys, notably Romero, Bentancur, Kulu, Kane and Son.

    What a ball from Harry for the second!

    The hopes creeping back in.

    COYS!!

  • Comment posted by Greenlantern, today at 18:39

    Spurs still to play the arse at home …. just saying 🙏🏻

  • Comment posted by LeighRichards, today at 18:33

    Betway fc you lost your 'cup final' 🤣

    • Reply posted by sjohn1, today at 18:44

      sjohn1 replied:
      Nope .that's to come in Europe .. yours is .. oh wait you're out of every cup

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City29224368185070
2Liverpool29216275205569
3Chelsea28178357193859
