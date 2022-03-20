Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Son Heung-min has scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season

Tottenham moved to within three points of the Premier League's top four with a strong display against European qualification rivals West Ham.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were involved in all three Spurs goals.

They went ahead when West Ham defender Kurt Zouma guided Kane's cross into his own net under pressure from Son.

Son doubled Spurs' lead after 24 minutes and added a decisive third with two minutes to go, after Said Benrahma had pulled one back for the Hammers.

The hosts got off to a blistering start and could have been out of sight when Son smacked the outside of the post after being teed up by Dejan Kulusevski.

That came three minutes after Zouma's own goal, but Son made it 2-0 shortly afterwards when he pounced on a superb pass from Kane, firing past Lukasz Fabianski via a touch from Zouma.

Spurs continued to threaten, but were undone by a set-piece in the 35th minute when Craig Dawson's header landed kindly for Benrahma and he reacted quickly at the back post to fire it into the bottom right corner.

That ensured West Ham stayed in the game but Spurs had further chances to extend their lead in the second half. Kane was denied from close range before he poked over the bar with 10 minutes remaining.

Son eventually sealed victory when Kane's flicked header sent him through one-on-one with the keeper and the South Korean coolly slid his finish past Fabianski.

Spurs are now just three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. West Ham, who have played a game more than Spurs, drop to seventh, two points below Manchester United.

Son and Kane partnership shines... again

Son has scored 20 goals in the Premier League which have been set up by Kane

Tottenham's forward pairing of Son and Kane have caused teams problems for years and they were in scintillating form again in London.

The first goal came after Matt Doherty's tireless pressing won the ball back for Spurs and Kane instinctively looked to tee up Son, before Zouma could do nothing but send it into his own net.

The Kane-Son combination came to fruition again moments later when the England captain's pass was fired in by Son.

A third link-up seemed inevitable and duly came when Spurs pressed late to see off the visitors. Kane headed on to Son and there was no chance he was missing from close range.

They have now linked up for 39 goals in the Premier League, extending their record as the competition's deadliest double acts.

Son has scored 20 Premier League goals on a Kane assist - and only David Silva (22 to Sergio Aguero) and Frank Lampard (25 to Didier Drogba) have assisted a team-mate more.

Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 8.57 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 8.09 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 7.70 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 7.62 Squad number 4 Player name Romero Average rating 7.29 Squad number 2 Player name Doherty Average rating 6.98 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.95 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.87 Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.86 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 6.85 Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 6.65 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 6.43 Squad number 23 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 6.22 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 6.06 West Ham United Avg Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 5.18 Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 5.00 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 4.91 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 4.71 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 4.61 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 4.43 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 4.43 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 4.43 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 4.42 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 4.27 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 4.16 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 4.00 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 3.80 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 3.24

