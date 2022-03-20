Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, West Ham United 1.
Tottenham moved to within three points of the Premier League's top four with a strong display against European qualification rivals West Ham.
Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were involved in all three Spurs goals.
They went ahead when West Ham defender Kurt Zouma guided Kane's cross into his own net under pressure from Son.
Son doubled Spurs' lead after 24 minutes and added a decisive third with two minutes to go, after Said Benrahma had pulled one back for the Hammers.
The hosts got off to a blistering start and could have been out of sight when Son smacked the outside of the post after being teed up by Dejan Kulusevski.
That came three minutes after Zouma's own goal, but Son made it 2-0 shortly afterwards when he pounced on a superb pass from Kane, firing past Lukasz Fabianski via a touch from Zouma.
Spurs continued to threaten, but were undone by a set-piece in the 35th minute when Craig Dawson's header landed kindly for Benrahma and he reacted quickly at the back post to fire it into the bottom right corner.
That ensured West Ham stayed in the game but Spurs had further chances to extend their lead in the second half. Kane was denied from close range before he poked over the bar with 10 minutes remaining.
Son eventually sealed victory when Kane's flicked header sent him through one-on-one with the keeper and the South Korean coolly slid his finish past Fabianski.
Spurs are now just three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. West Ham, who have played a game more than Spurs, drop to seventh, two points below Manchester United.
Son and Kane partnership shines... again
Tottenham's forward pairing of Son and Kane have caused teams problems for years and they were in scintillating form again in London.
The first goal came after Matt Doherty's tireless pressing won the ball back for Spurs and Kane instinctively looked to tee up Son, before Zouma could do nothing but send it into his own net.
The Kane-Son combination came to fruition again moments later when the England captain's pass was fired in by Son.
A third link-up seemed inevitable and duly came when Spurs pressed late to see off the visitors. Kane headed on to Son and there was no chance he was missing from close range.
They have now linked up for 39 goals in the Premier League, extending their record as the competition's deadliest double acts.
Son has scored 20 Premier League goals on a Kane assist - and only David Silva (22 to Sergio Aguero) and Frank Lampard (25 to Didier Drogba) have assisted a team-mate more.
Player of the match
Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
8.57
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
6.06
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
3.24
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 4Romero
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 2Doherty
- 30Bentancur
- 5Højbjerg
- 3ReguilónSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 88'minutes
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBergwijnat 90+2'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 90+2'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 8Winks
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 27Lucas Moura
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
West Ham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Fabianski
- 4Zouma
- 15DawsonBooked at 23mins
- 3Cresswell
- 31Johnson
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 26MasuakuSubstituted forFornalsat 56'minutes
- 22Benrahma
- 10LanziniSubstituted forVlasicat 84'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 8Fornals
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 24Fredericks
- 33Král
- 64Perkins
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 58,685
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, West Ham United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Post update
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Son Heung-Min.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, West Ham United 1. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Sergio Reguilón.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Son Heung-Min.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).
I think the cat calls eventually got to him.
COYS
Bragging rights to my Spurs friends but...
As always: 'Up the Hammers!'
Some out of play was very positive today and there were some top performances from the guys, notably Romero, Bentancur, Kulu, Kane and Son.
What a ball from Harry for the second!
The hopes creeping back in.
COYS!!