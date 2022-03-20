The FA Cup - Sixth Round
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0LiverpoolLiverpool1

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side set up semi-final date against Man City after edging past hosts

From the section FA Cup

Diogo Jota scores
Diogo Jota has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season

Liverpool will play Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley after they edged past Nottingham Forest in a pulsating quarter-final at the City Ground.

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game for the visitors, prodding in Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross from the left with 12 minutes remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing team dominated possession but were made to work for their victory by their relentless Championship opponents, who saw a late penalty appeal turned down by VAR when Ryan Yates fell after a challenge with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

More to follow.

Nottingham Forest

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHorvath
    Average rating

    6.38

  2. Squad number2Player nameSpence
    Average rating

    6.50

  3. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    6.91

  4. Squad number3Player nameTobias Figueiredo
    Average rating

    6.21

  5. Squad number8Player nameColback
    Average rating

    6.10

  6. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    6.54

  7. Squad number37Player nameGarner
    Average rating

    6.76

  8. Squad number23Player nameLolley
    Average rating

    6.36

  9. Squad number11Player nameZinckernagel
    Average rating

    6.28

  10. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.63

  11. Squad number9Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    6.44

Substitutes

  1. Squad number16Player nameSurridge
    Average rating

    6.24

  2. Squad number17Player nameMighten
    Average rating

    6.35

  3. Squad number18Player nameCafú
    Average rating

    6.57

  4. Squad number19Player nameXande Silva
    Average rating

    6.16

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.96

  2. Squad number12Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.55

  3. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.70

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.04

  5. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    6.77

  6. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    6.21

  7. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    6.66

  8. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    6.18

  9. Squad number67Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    6.25

  10. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    6.54

  11. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    6.92

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.24

  3. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    6.25

  4. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    6.63

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Horvath
  • 2Spence
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 8ColbackSubstituted forCosta Silvaat 90+1'minutes
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 23LolleySubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 65'minutes
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forMightenat 78'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 9DavisSubstituted forSurridgeat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 13Bong
  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 21Ojeda
  • 30Samba

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 12GomezBooked at 60mins
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forHendersonat 64'minutes
  • 3FabinhoSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 64'minutes
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forDíazat 64'minutes
  • 67ElliottSubstituted forMinaminoat 64'minutes
  • 9Firmino
  • 20Jota

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 13Adrián
  • 14Henderson
  • 17Jones
  • 18Minamino
  • 23Díaz
  • 27Origi
  • 32Matip
  • 63Beck
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
28,584

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Takumi Minamino following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cafú (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tobias Figueiredo.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Xande Silva replaces Jack Colback.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 1. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Keinan Davis.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Joe Lolley.

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by david, today at 20:05

    So the 3 Championship teams are out. Middlesbrough, Forest and Everton.

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 20:05

    What was that VAR all about? Two big calls and two big mistakes. Travesty. Unlucky Forest from a neutral. Robbed. He would have pointed to the spot immediately if it had been at the other end.

  • Comment posted by zee4, today at 20:05

    I'm a neutral fan. Cracking game and atmosphere. Well done Forest. VAR decision for Liverpool's goal showed he was onside, not sure what people are on about. As for the penalty, Alisson's arm was on the ground and as the Forest player went past he rolled his one foot over Alisson's arm and went down. Never a penalty. Not sure where the debate is. Anyway what a great game!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 20:05

    So Liverpool need good old VAR to beat a championship side.

    Stonewall.

    Forest robbed.

  • Comment posted by kingoflochs, today at 20:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Shaketh The Wise, today at 20:04

    Scandalous! Jota was offside and that was a penalty, albeit a little soft. But there's contact whereas for the Liverpool goal, let's put the markers on the pitch before he kicks it whereas when he crosses the ball, it's offside.
    Awful, awful inconsistency. Bad luck Forest.

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, today at 20:04

    As a Ram with many Forest mates, I’m glad of the result just so I don’t have to hear all about it for the next fortnight. However, Forest gave a great account of themselves throughout the tournament, and the 97 tickets was a real touch of class. Respect

  • Comment posted by Pretty Parsons Green, today at 20:04

    Apologies to Forest re the very dodgy VAR decisions that went against you but now you know what every other team in the Premier League has to put up with every time they play Pewl?
    How on earth was that Jota goal not offside 🤔

  • Comment posted by DeggsyR, today at 20:04

    Once again, VAR rules in favour of one of the scab 6. Thats me done with football now. It's corrupt

  • Comment posted by PL, today at 20:04

    Well at least nobody got murdered.

  • Comment posted by nick_bham, today at 20:04

    Looked clearly offside and stone wall pen if you are a big team.

  • Comment posted by philiom, today at 20:04

    Same var crew as when they played cardiff in an earlier round

  • Comment posted by Mojo68, today at 20:04

    If the roles had been reversed that would have been given. Clear penalty.

  • Comment posted by brexiteer, today at 20:03

    Disgusting VAR decision , not fit for purpose or the OPERATORS aren't.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 20:03

    Never a penalty, the bloke tries too hard and it's obvious he tries to force the contact with Alisson's hand. Nottingham Forest played well though, they didn't get here through luck.

  • Comment posted by Righ boot Bobby, today at 20:03

    LiVARpool 1 Forest 0. To be honest Forest should have finished 2 off easily. But I am not sure what angle VAR looks at but that is offside all day. I am waiting for the Scouse backlash but when you play City and the title depends on a goal like that from City then you would be fuming.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:03

    That was never offside amd that was never a penalty. I love VAR