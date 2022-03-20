Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Diogo Jota has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season

Liverpool will play Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley after they edged past Nottingham Forest in a pulsating quarter-final at the City Ground.

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game for the visitors, prodding in Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross from the left with 12 minutes remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing team dominated possession but were made to work for their victory by their relentless Championship opponents, who saw a late penalty appeal turned down by VAR when Ryan Yates fell after a challenge with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

More to follow.

