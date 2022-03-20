Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 1.
Liverpool will play Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley after they edged past Nottingham Forest in a pulsating quarter-final at the City Ground.
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game for the visitors, prodding in Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross from the left with 12 minutes remaining.
Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing team dominated possession but were made to work for their victory by their relentless Championship opponents, who saw a late penalty appeal turned down by VAR when Ryan Yates fell after a challenge with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.
More to follow.
Nottingham Forest
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHorvathAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number2Player nameSpenceAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number4Player nameWorrallAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number3Player nameTobias FigueiredoAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number8Player nameColbackAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number22Player nameYatesAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number23Player nameLolleyAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number11Player nameZinckernagelAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number9Player nameDavisAverage rating
6.44
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameSurridgeAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number17Player nameMightenAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number18Player nameCafúAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number19Player nameXande SilvaAverage rating
6.16
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number12Player nameGomezAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number67Player nameElliottAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
6.92
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number18Player nameMinaminoAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
6.63
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Horvath
- 2Spence
- 4Worrall
- 3Figueiredo
- 8ColbackSubstituted forCosta Silvaat 90+1'minutes
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 23LolleySubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 65'minutes
- 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forMightenat 78'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 9DavisSubstituted forSurridgeat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Mbe Soh
- 13Bong
- 14Laryea
- 16Surridge
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- 21Ojeda
- 30Samba
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 12GomezBooked at 60mins
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 21Tsimikas
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forHendersonat 64'minutes
- 3FabinhoSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 64'minutes
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forDíazat 64'minutes
- 67ElliottSubstituted forMinaminoat 64'minutes
- 9Firmino
- 20Jota
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 13Adrián
- 14Henderson
- 17Jones
- 18Minamino
- 23Díaz
- 27Origi
- 32Matip
- 63Beck
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 28,584
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Takumi Minamino following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cafú (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tobias Figueiredo.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Xande Silva replaces Jack Colback.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
Post update
Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).
Post update
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 1. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Philip Zinckernagel.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Keinan Davis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Joe Lolley.
Stonewall.
Forest robbed.
Awful, awful inconsistency. Bad luck Forest.
How on earth was that Jota goal not offside 🤔