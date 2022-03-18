Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna is a doubt after being forced off with an injury in the Championship win against QPR on Wednesday.

Forest are already without defenders Steve Cook and Max Lowe because of ankle and groin injuries respectively.

Liverpool are without defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) while Mohamed Salah (foot) is a doubt.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed first-choice keeper Alisson will start at the City Ground ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Republic of Ireland international Kelleher featured in the third and fourth rounds of the tournament against Shrewsbury Town and Cardiff City, but missed the fifth-round victory over Norwich City.

Kelleher also played a vital role in the club's Carabao Cup success, though Alisson will play against Forest.

Forest are chasing a third Premier League scalp in this season's FA Cup having knocked out Arsenal and Leicester City.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Klopp's squad has got him this far in all four major competitions, and I think he will rotate his team again.

That will give Forest more hope, and they do have a clever manager in Steve Cooper plus some very talented players - Djed Spence scored a stunning goal against QPR on Wednesday and I'd be surprised if he's not playing in the Premier League next season.

It is going to be close, but with Liverpool in this kind of form it is hard to back anyone to beat them at the moment.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first FA Cup meeting between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool since the 1988-89 semi-final, when the Reds' won 3-1 at Old Trafford en route to winning the trophy.

Overall, Liverpool have progressed from six of their seven FA Cup ties against Nottingham Forest, failing only in the first such meeting in February 1895.

Liverpool are winless in their last 12 away games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D7 L5), since a 2-0 victory in October 1984. It's the Reds' longest current winless away run against an opponent, while they last had a longer run against a side vs Arsenal (14 between 2000 and 2011).

This is the first meeting in any competition between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool since a 2-2 draw at the City Ground in April 1999 in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest

This is Nottingham Forest's first FA Cup quarter-final match since the 1995-96 campaign, when they lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Forest last reached the semi-final of the competition in 1990-91, when they eventually lost in the final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Nottingham Forest have already eliminated two Premier League opponents in this season's FA Cup, knocking out Arsenal in the third round and holders Leicester in the fourth.

Liverpool