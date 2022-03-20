The FA Cup - Sixth Round
SouthamptonSouthampton1Man CityManchester City4

Southampton 1-4 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side into FA Cup semi-finals

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport chief football writer at St Mary's Stadium

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kevin de Bruyne scores penalty for Manchester City
Kevin de Bruyne scored his 1st FA Cup goal of the season to give City the lead.

Manchester City turned on the power to overcome a strong challenge from Southampton to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Saints were in contention for more than an hour in a tight encounter at St Mary's after Aymeric Laporte's own goal on the stroke of half-time cancelled out Raheem Sterling's early strike.

This FA Cup quarter-final turned on Mohammed Salisu's reckless challenge on Gabriel Jesus that saw Kevin de Bruyne restore City's lead from the penalty spot after 62 minutes, effectively ending Southampton's challenge.

Substitute Phil Foden's magnificent left-foot strike ended any faint hope of a Saints comeback and, as City took complete control, Riyad Mahrez added a fourth with 12 minutes left.

Man City get the job done

Manchester City ran out emphatic winners but until Salisu's needless intervention that resulted in De Bruyne's penalty they were threatening to pay a price for carelessness in possession.

Once De Bruyne had scored, however, City showed the quality and ruthlessness that has put them at the top of the Premier League and still in contention for the FA Cup and Champions League.

Manager Pep Guardiola can also introduce such strength off the bench, illustrated by the contributions from Foden and Mahrez.

Foden's 75th-minute goal was a thing of beauty, a rising drive from 20 yards that made a sweet thudding sounded that echoed around St Mary's once he struck with his left foot.

Mahrez scored one goal and could have had more but once again the great orchestrator was man-of-the-match De Bruyne, pulling the strings and stepping forward to beat Fraser Forster with a penalty that put City back in charge.

The fact that City can win so convincingly without touching the heights they are capable of will sound an ominous warning to anyone wanting to deprive them of any of those three major prizes they will contest between now and the end of the season.

Saints undone by Salisu challenge

Southampton were giving as good as they were getting until Salisu's unnecessary tackle on Jesus, hardly in a dangerous position and with the game in the balance.

City gratefully accepted the gift and a vibrant atmosphere inside a packed St Mary's was instantly subdued as if both Southampton's players and fans sensed this was the decisive moment.

And so it proved as City took advantage of deflated Saints, who had played with so much energy and deserved so much credit for that first 62 minutes, even hitting the post through Adam Armstrong at 0-0.

The high-intensity style that has made them such difficult opponents for so many teams this season was rushing City into errors in possession, one of which required a fine save from keeper Zack Steffen moments before De Bruyne put the visitors back in front.

Saints might even have scored a second equaliser when substitute Che Adams' point-blank effort was blocked by Steffen but this was an FA Cup quarter-final that had its destiny decided by Salisu's challenge.

This is not to say Southampton would have gone on to win but that incident changed the emphasis of the tie and Ralph Hasenhuttl's team had handed the initiative back to Manchester City, never the best of ideas.

Saints have contributed much to the FA Cup this season but all that remains now is for them to continue to ensure Premier League respectability and consolidation in a season that has contained plenty of promise.

Player of the match

De BruyneKevin De Bruyne

with an average of 7.23

Southampton

  1. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    6.67

  2. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.58

  3. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.54

  4. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.26

  5. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    6.25

  6. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.07

  7. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.05

  8. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    5.94

  9. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.83

  10. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    5.82

  11. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.79

  12. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    5.66

  13. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    5.59

  14. Squad number20Player nameSmallbone
    Average rating

    5.55

  15. Squad number5Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    5.31

  16. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    5.31

Manchester City

  1. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.23

  2. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.02

  4. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    6.55

  5. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.52

  6. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.41

  7. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.38

  8. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.38

  9. Squad number11Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    6.31

  10. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.28

  11. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    5.95

  12. Squad number25Player nameFernandinho
    Average rating

    5.95

  13. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    5.85

  14. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    5.62

  15. Squad number13Player nameSteffen
    Average rating

    5.56

  16. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.44

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 21Livramento
  • 5Stephens
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forDjenepoat 83'minutes
  • 6RomeuSubstituted forSmallboneat 88'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forDialloat 88'minutes
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forAdamsat 63'minutes
  • 7LongSubstituted forBrojaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Adams
  • 11Redmond
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Perraud
  • 18Broja
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Smallbone
  • 27Diallo
  • 43Valery

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13SteffenBooked at 71mins
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 14LaporteSubstituted forAkéat 83'minutes
  • 27CanceloSubstituted forZinchenkoat 82'minutes
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16RodriSubstituted forFernandinhoat 83'minutes
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forMahrezat 63'minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 64'minutes
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 6Aké
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
29,702

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home13
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Manchester City 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Manchester City 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. William Smallbone replaces Oriol Romeu.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo replaces Stuart Armstrong.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Aymeric Laporte.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Rodri.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces João Cancelo.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Zack Steffen.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by John Stones.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Southampton 1, Manchester City 4. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Southampton 1, Manchester City 3. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Valentino Livramento.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

222 comments

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:16

    Another outstanding Man of the Match performance by KDB. Sheer class 👍

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 17:35

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      He will need another one just like today's, if they end up facing Liverpool in the semi finals.

  • Comment posted by rrrrrrrr, today at 17:28

    Watching the game as a saints fan. KDB wears bright orange boots so you can see him a mile off, shame our defenders couldn’t. He makes the simple things look simple; always moving into space; always looking for the good pass; always makes himself available. Absolutely controlled the game for City, a pleasure to watch the man play football.
    Our defending was awful!

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 17:20

    Southampton had a really good go at City,and certainly had their chances,but City put theirs away,which,of course,is crucial.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 17:33

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Southampton what has happened to you, since you beat West Ham in the last round of the FA cup?

  • Comment posted by Free2 Comment , today at 17:30

    A good win against a resilient Southampton. A shame so many non City fans on here, can the Mersey dregs foxtrot Oscar. Thank you so much.

    • Reply posted by I8Skate, today at 17:37

      I8Skate replied:
      Come on FOREST

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:27

    Man City could win three trophies this season without a recognised striker. This would be an incredible managerial achievement if Pep manages to do it

    • Reply posted by Chris1995, today at 17:31

      Chris1995 replied:
      Is that apart from the 4 strikers they have?

  • Comment posted by Live, today at 17:38

    KDB is just a class, and a great goal by Foden

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 17:29

    Superb game to watch.

    Clumsy for the pen, but it was 100% a pen.

  • Comment posted by Half Full, today at 17:20

    City are just dangerous. Crazy how quickly a tight 1-1 becomes a battering.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:26

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Although I still expected a Man City victory, I just did not expect it to be this easy for City. Southampton have gone missing since March 3rd.

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 17:22

    Well done Saints, we gave it a good go, now lets get back to winning ways in the league, and try and stay in the top 10. COYS.

    • Reply posted by Greenheys23, today at 17:24

      Greenheys23 replied:
      Excellent club, just stop selling your best players.

  • Comment posted by Alp Levant, today at 17:20

    Quality football from both sides. Intensity to the point where Man City needed to waste five seconds to catch a breath, can't put it more precisely than the commentry "rare monent".

    City looked like football's answer to Harlem's globetrotters. The three touches for the fourth goal gave a feeling of time slowing down.

    Living in the wonderFoden world.

    KDB Player of the year.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 17:27

    Good game. Saints gave it a real go and didn't let City have it their way.

    At the end City too good.

    Phil Foden is almost as important as KDB.

  • Comment posted by Olivia, today at 17:18

    Some masterclass, that, from the blue half.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 17:35

      the peoples poet replied:
      well done City, those extra billions really help, eh?

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 17:27

    Relieved, frankly.
    Only wish Pep had made substitutions like that against Palace!

    • Reply posted by Investigation Royalty, today at 17:31

      Investigation Royalty replied:
      Guardiola spent the game rowing with his Keegan look-a-like mate.

      Unravelling.

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 17:16

    Well done CITY showed why you are Champions . SFC fan

    • Reply posted by Plan B, today at 17:44

      Plan B replied:
      You're obviously a football fan.

  • Comment posted by Greenheys23, today at 17:16

    Good cup game. Well done Southampton for having a go but Manchester City’s class told in the second half.

    • Reply posted by Young Mr Grace, today at 17:26

      Young Mr Grace replied:
      By "class" do you mean the enormous difference between these clubs' respective budgets?
      If so, it's not class we are talking about here, it's 2008 FC playing with a loaded deck and nothing more.

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 17:29

    Saints did really well for long spells. City in first half had some suspect passing that just came across as lazy. Gundy Grealish to name a few. What Laporte and Zac were doing for the 1st was anyone's guess.
    Job done but that lethargic play will get them punished. Forden KDB and Mahrez utter class

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:32

    Who says that City needs a striker. I have heard it so many times this season when most of the time they keep scoring four or five in a game. What City is doing is unique as no other team in history has won games easily and without playing a striker. Pep will be regarded as a genius if he wins the title and against a team in Liverpool who have five forward players who would get into any team

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 17:27

    Normal day at the office.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:48

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So a 'normal day' includes scoring own goals?

  • Comment posted by woz123, today at 17:50

    I cant wait to hear all the scousers lauding about Forest when they get knocked out by them" to try & deflect this defeat, I can hear the excuses already we didn't have super Mo available) or we didn't have ( I can't defend TTA).

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 17:53

    Not going to write Palace off yet but that's a great draw for Chelsea!

    • Reply posted by david, today at 17:55

      david replied:
      If you're a betting person have a flutter on Chelsea cos the odds are very generous..

