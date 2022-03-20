The FA Cup - Sixth Round
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace4EvertonEverton0

Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton: Eagles fly past Toffees to reach FA Cup last four

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Crystal Palace score their second of four against Everton
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his first FA Cup goal of the season

Crystal Palace booked a trip to Wembley with a comfortable victory over Everton in their FA Cup quarter-final at Selhurst Park.

First-half goals from Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta put them in full control before Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes secured the win, as the hosts' verve and attacking purpose overpowered a poor Toffees side.

Such a heavy defeat looked unlikely as Everton made a ferocious start, almost taking the lead inside the first minute through Michael Keane before Richarlison tangled with Guehi but was ruled to be offside.

However, after Everton's Andros Townsend was forced off with an injury, the hosts settled down and Guehi put them ahead on 25 minutes with a powerful header from Michael Olise's pinpoint corner.

Everton's poor marking almost cost them again moments later as Zaha got across Godfrey to meet Mateta's byeline cross, only to fire narrowly wide.

With half-time looming, Palace made it 2-0. Eberechi Eze combined with Zaha, who reversed roles with Mateta, crossing low for the striker to finish emphatically past Jordan Pickford.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was summoned at half-time by Everton, but there was no immediate upturn in fortune for Frank Lampard's side, who lacked ideas and energy.

Zaha made the result sure 11 minutes from time, slamming home the rebound after Olise's looped shot came back off the post.

And, after a VAR check for handball, Hughes compounded Everton's misery with a close-range finish in the closing stages.

Zaha no longer the only star at Palace

There was a time when Palace needed Zaha to shine if they were to get a result, but this was another great example of Patrick Vieira's side now having plentiful routes to victory.

The Ivorian played his part with an assist and a late goal, but there was also much creativity on show in the final third from Eze, who has recently returned from a long-term injury, and Olise.

Conor Gallagher put in another superb performance, dictating the play against an Everton side with no ideas in response. Whoever meets Palace at Wembley will face a tough task.

Toffees come unstuck again

If Thursday night's victory over Newcastle offered hope of a late-season revival for Everton, Sunday was a stark reminder of why they have struggled so much.

Their good start needed to lead somewhere, and the fact that a break in play stunted their rhythm to such a degree shows just how fragile their confidence is.

Calvert-Lewin is not yet fully fit, but he was unable to make a difference after his introduction.

And Lampard will be searching for more inspiration in the battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Player of the match

GallagherConor Gallagher

with an average of 8.17

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    8.17

  2. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    8.03

  3. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    8.02

  4. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    7.96

  5. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    7.92

  6. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.80

  7. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    7.79

  8. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    7.56

  9. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    7.46

  10. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.43

  11. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    7.43

  12. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    7.41

  13. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    7.28

  14. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    7.10

  15. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    6.93

Everton

  1. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    3.70

  2. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    3.35

  3. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    3.17

  4. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    3.11

  5. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    3.06

  6. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    3.06

  7. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    2.91

  8. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    2.91

  9. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    2.88

  10. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    2.77

  11. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    2.75

  12. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    2.62

  13. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    2.59

  14. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    2.56

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forHughesat 83'minutes
  • 10EzeSubstituted forMilivojevicat 71'minutes
  • 7OliseSubstituted forBentekeat 83'minutes
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forÉdouardat 71'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 2Ward
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 12Hughes
  • 13Guaita
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald

Everton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 4Holgate
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forIwobiat 73'minutes
  • 21André GomesBooked at 64mins
  • 16Doucouré
  • 2KennySubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 45'minutes
  • 14TownsendSubstituted forGrayat 17'minutes
  • 7Richarlison
  • 24GordonBooked at 62mins

Substitutes

  • 3Patterson
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 11Gray
  • 17Iwobi
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 31Lonergan
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 53Tyrer
  • 60Price
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

  4. Post update

    Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.

  9. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Michael Olise.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

  14. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by André Gomes (Everton).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Everton 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).

  20. Post update

    Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

