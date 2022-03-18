Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Richarlison has scored five goals in six FA Cup starts for Everton, including one earlier this season in the 4-1 fourth-round win over Brentford

FA Cup quarter-final - Crystal Palace v Everton Venue: Selhurst Park Date: Sunday, 20 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace welcome back Martin Kelly, Will Hughes and Luka Milivojevic after the trio missed Monday's Premier League draw with Manchester City.

James McArthur and full-back Nathan Ferguson remain out for the Eagles.

Asmir Begovic will continue to deputise in goal for Everton as Jordan Pickford remains absent with illness.

Toffees midfielder Allan starts a three-match suspension for his red card against Newcastle on Thursday, although the club have appealed the dismissal.

Defender Jonjoe Kenny returns from a one-match ban but January signings Donny van de Beek, Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi are all cup-tied.

Palace have been beyond the FA Cup quarter-final stage just once in 26 years, when they reached the 2015-16 final under Alan Pardew before losing to Manchester United.

Relegation-threatened Everton, meanwhile, last reached the semi-finals that same season, losing to United, and have not made the final since finishing runners-up to Chelsea in 2008-09.

"The cup is important because the club has big history and I'm a big believer in momentum. The Premier League is the priority but they don't have to be two separate things," said boss Frank Lampard.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

You could argue Everton don't need the distraction of the FA Cup while they are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table, but I actually think another win would do them the world of good before they sign off for the international break.

Everything was going wrong for Everton until their last-gasp winner against Newcastle on Thursday, so this is a chance for them to build some more confidence. There is no way Frank Lampard will field a weakened team after that result, because he has had enough bad news without bringing more on himself.

This is still a very tough tie, though, no matter who Lampard picks.

Crystal Palace have lost only one of their past nine games in all competitions and we saw against Manchester City on Monday just how hard they are to beat.

FA Cup runs are rare for the Eagles - they lost in the final in 2016 but before then 1995 was the last time they made the last four. With Everton so poor on their travels, this is a great chance for Patrick Vieira's side to progress that far.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Olise has scored two and assisted two of the Eagles' six goals in the FA Cup this term.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace had not beaten Everton in 13 matches (D7 L6) before their 3-1 Premier League victory over the Toffees in December, a run dating back to September 2014.

The Eagles have never beaten Everton twice in the same campaign.

Everton have not lost consecutive away games at Palace since 1971 and they conceded as many times in their trip to Selhurst Park in December as they had in their eight prior visits combined.

There have been 21 goals across the previous seven FA Cup meetings between Palace (11) and Everton (20) - but Palace have progressed just once from those five ties and replays.

Crystal Palace

This is Crystal Palace's second FA Cup quarter-final in the last four seasons, falling at this stage in 2018-19 to Watford.

The Eagles had only reached the last eight in two of the 28 campaigns before that season, in 1994-95 and 2015-16, going on to the reach the final of the latter.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira is unbeaten in 18 games in the FA Cup as a player (15) and a manager (3), since losing the 2003-04 semi-final against Manchester United with Arsenal.

Everton