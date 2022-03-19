Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa0ArsenalArsenal1

Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka secures narrow win for Gunners

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments41

Bukayo Saka scoring against Aston Villa
Bukayo Saka’s opener was Arsenal’s 2,000th goal in the Premier League, with the Gunners becoming the third side to reach this milestone after Manchester United and Liverpool

Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a narrow victory at Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka was the standout player as the Gunners secured a sixth win from seven games to move four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

The England international scored the only goal in the first half with a low drive from the edge of the area after Villa failed to properly clear a cross into the box.

Villa improved after the break and went close when Ollie Watkins' deflected shot clipped the outside of the post, before substitute Danny Ings sent a looping header on to the roof of the net.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.33

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    4.79

  3. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    4.42

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.49

  5. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    4.55

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.95

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    4.35

  8. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    4.33

  9. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    4.18

  10. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.54

  11. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    5.13

Substitutes

  1. Squad number15Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    4.68

  2. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    4.86

  3. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    4.91

Arsenal

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    7.21

  2. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    7.18

  3. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.83

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.88

  5. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    8.11

  6. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    8.05

  7. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    8.06

  8. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.45

  9. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.54

  10. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    7.45

  11. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.95

Substitutes

  1. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    7.10

  2. Squad number19Player namePépé
    Average rating

    6.25

  3. Squad number30Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    5.93

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5MingsBooked at 33mins
  • 18Young
  • 7McGinnBooked at 34mins
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J RamseyBooked at 15minsSubstituted forBaileyat 69'minutes
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forTraoréat 69'minutes
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forIngsat 82'minutes
  • 23Coutinho

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 15Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 20Ings
  • 25Olsen
  • 31Bailey
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 58O'Reilly

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Leno
  • 17Cédric SoaresBooked at 57mins
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forHoldingat 86'minutes
  • 5ParteyBooked at 65mins
  • 34XhakaBooked at 45mins
  • 7SakaSubstituted forPépéat 69'minutes
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forNketiahat 78'minutes
  • 10Smith Rowe

Substitutes

  • 16Holding
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
  • 33Okonkwo
  • 69Swanson
  • 82Hutchinson
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
41,956

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).

  5. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  9. Post update

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).

  17. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Danny Ings replaces Ollie Watkins.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Supercellthomas, today at 14:36

    Arsenal miles better than villa just got tired last 20 mins after 3 games in 6 days and playing early kickoff. Still won away

  • Comment posted by Arsenal -2002, today at 14:36

    Arsenal have become the third side to score 2000 goals in the Premier League alongside Manchester United (2176) and Liverpool (2002).COYG💪

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:36

    If Mikel Arteta gets Arsenal into the Champions League this season then he must be in the running for Manager of the Year

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 14:36

    Mind the gap Spurs and Utd fans.

  • Comment posted by Villa82, today at 14:36

    Watched Villa comfortably beat Southampton at VP and thought we had turned a corner. But now 2 poor defeats and back to same old. Formation not right today, midfield lacks enough pace and strength and Coutinho looked poor, should have been off instead of Buendia. Wouldn't mind but Arsenal hardly looked that good, especially 2nd half. Still need 3/4 stronger more combative players.
    UTV

  • Comment posted by Always One, today at 14:36

    Great result arsenal with a weakened line-up. Played with control and kept Villa’s creators quiet.

  • Comment posted by astmvantage , today at 14:35

    Great result for Arsenal today 👏🏿 particularly after the Liverpool game, the squad definitely needs to be strengthened

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 14:35

    Good solid result after the midweek disappointment. Afc have taken 18 points from Villa, Leicester and wolves this season. Last season it was 3 points. Keep beating the teams around us and we'll get top 4.

  • Comment posted by Meu, today at 14:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by postman20, today at 14:35

    boring boring Arsenal

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:35

    Anyone but United

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 14:35

    Arsenal deserved the Win & Saka is just a high quality player.

    A fair result, Villa always seam of the gas in the first half of games, I don't understand it, apart from the Saints, all too many times Villa don't turn up in the first half and need to be better.

    Losing to Arsenal today and WH last week, this is a true reflection of were Villa are in the table.

    It's still been a good season.

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 14:34

    3 points. Well done boys. 1 game at a time. Really good game with some tasty challenges. Well done gooners.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 14:34

    Quite easily a disastrous performance from Villa, worst of the season. They may as well have played with 0 men on the field.
    And well done to Arsenal, vital for their Top 4 quest and they really have one foot set in there now.

  • Comment posted by William , today at 14:34

    If Arsenal aspires to be in the top 4, they have to get rid of Lacazette, Pepe, Cedric, Xhaka and Nketiah. As soon as possible !

    • Reply posted by Michele, today at 14:35

      Michele replied:
      They may be about to prove you wrong

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 14:34

    Damn all my Man Utd friends will be busy on Thursday nights next season.

    Just kidding so don’t have Man Utd friends.

  • Comment posted by D_Don, today at 14:33

    The irony of suffering a heart attack in injury time…..3 points!

  • Comment posted by spartan gooner, today at 14:33

    A very very good win! Doesn't always have to be Rosey...just the 3 points please...

  • Comment posted by Stackman, today at 14:33

    Nice one Arsenal, looks like we will have 4 good sides in the Champions League next season, rather than just the 3 this season.