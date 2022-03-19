Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Arsenal 1.
Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a narrow victory at Aston Villa.
Bukayo Saka was the standout player as the Gunners secured a sixth win from seven games to move four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.
The England international scored the only goal in the first half with a low drive from the edge of the area after Villa failed to properly clear a cross into the box.
Villa improved after the break and went close when Ollie Watkins' deflected shot clipped the outside of the post, before substitute Danny Ings sent a looping header on to the roof of the net.
More to follow.
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
5.13
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameTraoréAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
4.91
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLenoAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number17Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
8.54
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
7.95
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number19Player namePépéAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number30Player nameNketiahAverage rating
5.93
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 5MingsBooked at 33mins
- 18Young
- 7McGinnBooked at 34mins
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 41J RamseyBooked at 15minsSubstituted forBaileyat 69'minutes
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forTraoréat 69'minutes
- 11WatkinsSubstituted forIngsat 82'minutes
- 23Coutinho
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 15Traoré
- 16Chambers
- 20Ings
- 25Olsen
- 31Bailey
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 47Iroegbunam
- 58O'Reilly
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Leno
- 17Cédric SoaresBooked at 57mins
- 4White
- 6Gabriel
- 3Tierney
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forHoldingat 86'minutes
- 5ParteyBooked at 65mins
- 34XhakaBooked at 45mins
- 7SakaSubstituted forPépéat 69'minutes
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forNketiahat 78'minutes
- 10Smith Rowe
Substitutes
- 16Holding
- 19Pépé
- 20Tavares
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 25Elneny
- 30Nketiah
- 33Okonkwo
- 69Swanson
- 82Hutchinson
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 41,956
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Arsenal 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
Post update
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
Post update
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Danny Ings replaces Ollie Watkins.
