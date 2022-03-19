Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka’s opener was Arsenal’s 2,000th goal in the Premier League, with the Gunners becoming the third side to reach this milestone after Manchester United and Liverpool

Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a narrow victory at Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka was the standout player as the Gunners secured a sixth win from seven games to move four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

The England international scored the only goal in the first half with a low drive from the edge of the area after Villa failed to properly clear a cross into the box.

Villa improved after the break and went close when Ollie Watkins' deflected shot clipped the outside of the post, before substitute Danny Ings sent a looping header on to the roof of the net.

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 4-3-3 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 18 Young 7 McGinn 6 Douglas Luiz 41 J Ramsey 10 Buendía 11 Watkins 23 Coutinho 1 Martínez

58 O'Reilly Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 1 Leno 17 Cédric Soares 4 White 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 8 Ødegaard 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 9 Lacazette 10 Smith Rowe 1 Leno

Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Arsenal 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Arsenal 1. Post update Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal). Post update Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Post update Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal). Post update Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Kieran Tierney. Post update Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal). Post update Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard. Post update Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross. Post update Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal). Post update Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Danny Ings replaces Ollie Watkins.