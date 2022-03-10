Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Blaenau Gwent-product Cameron Congreve signed a two-year scholarship with Swansea City in the summer of 2020

Teenage midfielder Cameron Congreve has signed his first professional contract with Swansea City.

The Wales Under-18 international is yet to make a first-team appearance but has been on the bench for the club's last two Championship games against Coventry and Fulham.

Congreve, 18, has been with the Swans since under-nine level and has been part of the under-23 squad this season.

His deal runs until 2024 with the option of a 12-month extension.