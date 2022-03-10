Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Robbie Neilson does not expect to be able to name a full quota of substitutes against St Mirren

Hearts have 11 players struggling to be fit for Saturday night's Scottish Cup quarter-final against St Mirren at Tynecastle, says boss Robbie Neilson.

Neilson did not say which players could be missing but hopes "about six" of those carrying injuries are available.

The Tynecastle boss, who confirmed Scotland defender John Souttar has an ankle problem, expects to be able to name only four or five substitutes.

"We have 11 players that are carrying knocks. That's where we are," he said.

Souttar, Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin, Gary Mackay-Steven, Alex Cochrane, Peter Haring and Josh Ginnelly were among those who did not take part in training on Thursday.

"We will give the majority of them until the last minute," said Neilson.

"We have had a great record throughout the season of having very few injuries then all of a sudden we get a number within a few days.

Neilson added: "We don't have a big squad but we have a good quality squad so we should be fine.

"We will have a strong team but probably four or five on the bench - but the ones we have will be of good quality."