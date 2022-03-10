Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Sam Baldock was injured after netting a brace in Oxford United's 4-1 win against Burton Albion on Saturday

Oxford United will be without forwards Sam Baldock and Marcus Browne for "a number of weeks" through injury.

The League One play-off contenders brought both players in during the January transfer window.

Baldock, 32, damaged a knee in Saturday's home win against Burton after scoring twice while Browne, 24, picked up a hamstring injury in defeat by Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Manager Karl Robinson hopes neither player will be out for the season.

"The two injuries are so different for different reasons," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "It does feel a bit like 'give us a break', we've got ourselves fourth in the league but we'll take stock and make sure the team are ready.

"We're quite confident and our build-up (to face Shrewsbury Town away on Saturday) has been very good."

Oxford have a four-point cushion inside the play-off places with nine games remaining in the season and still have fixtures against chasers Sunderland, Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle to come.