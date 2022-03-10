Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Scott Parker was sent off by referee Matt Donohue after Preston's late winner

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has been charged with using abusive language by the Football Association after his red card in the 2-1 defeat at Preston.

Parker is accused of using abusive, and/or insulting, and/or improper language in the 90th minute of Saturday's Championship game.

The 41-year-old was sent to the stands after Preston's late winner - Parker felt there was a foul in the build-up.

He has until Monday, 14 March to respond to the charge.