Bracknell Town 2-0 Guernsey FC: Visitors' unbeaten run ended by league leaders
Last updated on .From the section Football
Guernsey FC's three-match unbeaten run was ended as they lost 2-0 at Isthmian League South Central leaders Bracknell Town.
The league's top scorer Seb Bowerman gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead from the penalty spot after a foul by Guernsey goalkeeper Lucas Hanley.
Jacob Fallaize and Ross Allen had good chances to equalise for the islanders either side of half-time.
But Daniel Bayliss' header from a 76th-minute corner sealed the hosts' win.
The loss keeps Guernsey 14th in the division, nine points clear of the relegation places with three games in hand on the sides below.
