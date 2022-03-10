Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey goalkeeper Lucas Hanley gave away an early penalty at Bracknell Town

Guernsey FC's three-match unbeaten run was ended as they lost 2-0 at Isthmian League South Central leaders Bracknell Town.

The league's top scorer Seb Bowerman gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead from the penalty spot after a foul by Guernsey goalkeeper Lucas Hanley.

Jacob Fallaize and Ross Allen had good chances to equalise for the islanders either side of half-time.

But Daniel Bayliss' header from a 76th-minute corner sealed the hosts' win.

The loss keeps Guernsey 14th in the division, nine points clear of the relegation places with three games in hand on the sides below.