Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ian Rush's consortium could transform Crusaders if its proposal is accepted

Liverpool goalscoring legend Ian Rush is heading up a consortium which is seeking to buy a majority stake in Irish Premiership club Crusaders.

Members of the north Belfast club were briefed on the proposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday night.

If accepted, it is believed the overall investment in the Shore Road-based club could reach £2.5m.

The move would see Crusaders link up with 15 other Ian Rush Academies.

The Crues also hope the investment would help with potential stadium redevelopment and provide links with agents in Asia, France and West Africa to strengthen their first team.

The club envisages that acceptance of the proposal would help fully establish their full-time professional set-up and provide an increased emphasis on and platform for youth and developing modern sports science pillars.

The proposals include the formation of a player academy with a strong educational element, a player development strategy and enhanced income streams from football-related and non-football related sources, including selling players on from their academy.

The IRAMA company, of which former Wales international Rush is a significant shareholder and involves several other businessmen, is understood to be looking to buy a 70% share in Crusaders, which is valued in the region of £750,000.

This sum would then be re-invested by the members, with the consortium understood to be willing to put an additional £1.75m into the club, making the project worth a potential £2.5m in total.

Proposals 'positively received'

Crusaders members are being asked to consider the bid in the context of other clubs in the league adopting full-time models in recent times, the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and a desire to challenge for trophies rather than accept a mid-table league position.

No vote was taken at Thursday's meeting at which a detailed presentation was made but if accepted a number of the stated ambitions are expected to be in place for the start of next season.

A statement from Crusaders after the meeting said that the proposals were "positively received" and that members "voted overwhelmingly to meet again to determine their course on 24 March".

Acceptance of the investment would change Crusaders from a wholly fan-owned club to a shareholder model in which fans would retain a significant holding.

Ronnie Millar, Chair of Crusaders FC, commented "This evening's meeting was held to discuss a detailed and significant investment proposal in Crusaders FC.

"Our members have received detailed information and will take time to consider it before returning to determine our view.

"Crusaders is owned and run by its season ticket owning members and the decision is theirs to make. That said, many members can see that new wealth in the League is forcing others to reflect. The one thing that is certain is that standing still is not an option."

Rush scored a club record 346 goals in 660 games during two spells for Liverpool. He also played for Chester City, Juventus and Leeds United.

He won 73 caps for Wales, netting 28 goals.