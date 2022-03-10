Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ian Rush's consortium could transform Crusaders if its proposal is accepted

Liverpool goalscoring legend Ian Rush is heading up a consortium which is seeking to buy a majority stake in Irish Premiership club Crusaders.

Members of the north Belfast club were briefed on the proposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday night.

If accepted, it is believed the overall investment in the Shore Road-based club could reach £2.5m.

The move would see Crusaders link up with 15 other Ian Rush Academies.

The Crues also hope the investment would help with potential stadium redevelopment and provide links with agents in Asia, France and West Africa to strengthen their first team.

The club envisages that acceptance of the proposal would help fully establish their full-time professional set-up and provide an increased emphasis on and platform for youth.

The proposals include the formation of a player academy with a strong educational element, a player development strategy and enhanced income streams from football-related and non-football related sources, including selling players on from their academy.

The IRAMA company, of which former Wales international Rush is a significant shareholder and involves several other businessmen, is understood to be looking to buy a 70% share in Crusaders, which is valued in the region of £750,000.

This sum would then be re-invested by the members, with the consortium understood to be willing to put an additional £1.75m into the club, making the project worth a potential £2.5m in total.

Crusaders members are being asked to consider the bid in the context of other clubs in the league adopting full-time models in recent times, the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and a desire to challenge for trophies rather than accept a mid-table league position.

No vote was taken at Thursday's meeting at which a detailed presentation was made but if accepted a number of the stated ambitions are expected to be in place for the start of next season.

Rush scored 254 goals in 602 games during a distinguished senior club career, including 90 goals in 245 appearances for Liverpool.

He won 73 caps for Wales, netting 28 goals.