Last updated on .From the section European Football

Munir El Haddadi has scored two goals in his last three games for Sevilla in all competitions, which is as many as in his previous 30

West Ham's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League hang in the balance after they fell to a narrow defeat at Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Munir El Haddadi scored the game's only goal for the six-time winners, sweeping in superbly from Marcos Acuna's free-kick on the hour mark.

Until that point David Moyes' West Ham side had more than held their own in their first knockout tie in a major European competition since 1981.

Nikola Vlasic headed an early opportunity straight at Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Michail Antonio then missing his kick with the follow up from close range.

Croatian forward Vlasic also saw Bounou tip a low driven effort around the post with Tomas Soucek also testing the home goalkeeper and Manuel Lanzini seeing his close-range effort blocked as the Hammers tried to breach the meanest defence in La Liga.

An end-to-end affair also saw the hosts create several openings of note with Munir heading wide from Jesus Corona's cross, Youssef En-Nesyri going close and Lucas Ocampos flashing an effort across the face of the West Ham goal.

With Julen Lopetegui's side occupying second spot in La Liga, the difficulty of the Hammers' assignment was evident and the task was further highlighted by Sevilla's outstanding record at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, where they have not lost a domestic game all season.

However, Moyes will be more than satisfied by the efficient manner in which his side went about their work.

And he will also have noted the impact of substitute Said Benrahma, whose elusive running caused the Spanish side several problems after his introduction and he may come into consideration to start the return leg at London Stadium on 17 March.

Player of the match Rice Declan Rice with an average of 7.40 Sevilla Sevilla Sevilla

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Sevilla Avg Squad number 13 Player name Bono Average rating 6.56 Squad number 16 Player name Navas Average rating 6.34 Squad number 22 Player name Martial Average rating 5.99 Squad number 9 Player name JM Corona Average rating 5.92 Squad number 19 Player name Acuña Average rating 5.89 Squad number 21 Player name Torres Average rating 5.89 Squad number 3 Player name Augustinsson Average rating 5.84 Squad number 23 Player name Koundé Average rating 5.81 Squad number 12 Player name Rafa Mir Average rating 5.81 Squad number 11 Player name El-Haddadi Average rating 5.76 Squad number 5 Player name Ocampos Average rating 5.74 Squad number 15 Player name En-Nesyri Average rating 5.70 Squad number 8 Player name Jordán Average rating 5.69 Squad number 6 Player name Gudelj Average rating 5.59 West Ham United Avg Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 7.40 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 7.20 Squad number 13 Player name Areola Average rating 7.12 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.00 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.98 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 6.98 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 6.80 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.79 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 6.77 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.61 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 6.58 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 6.55 Squad number 16 Player name Noble Average rating 6.30 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 5.59