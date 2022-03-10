Europa League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
SevillaSevilla1West HamWest Ham United0

Sevilla 1-0 West Ham: Hammers' Europa League hopes hang in balance after first-leg defeat

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Munir El Haddadi
Munir El Haddadi has scored two goals in his last three games for Sevilla in all competitions, which is as many as in his previous 30

West Ham's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League hang in the balance after they fell to a narrow defeat at Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Munir El Haddadi scored the game's only goal for the six-time winners, sweeping in superbly from Marcos Acuna's free-kick on the hour mark.

Until that point David Moyes' West Ham side had more than held their own in their first knockout tie in a major European competition since 1981.

Nikola Vlasic headed an early opportunity straight at Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Michail Antonio then missing his kick with the follow up from close range.

Croatian forward Vlasic also saw Bounou tip a low driven effort around the post with Tomas Soucek also testing the home goalkeeper and Manuel Lanzini seeing his close-range effort blocked as the Hammers tried to breach the meanest defence in La Liga.

An end-to-end affair also saw the hosts create several openings of note with Munir heading wide from Jesus Corona's cross, Youssef En-Nesyri going close and Lucas Ocampos flashing an effort across the face of the West Ham goal.

With Julen Lopetegui's side occupying second spot in La Liga, the difficulty of the Hammers' assignment was evident and the task was further highlighted by Sevilla's outstanding record at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, where they have not lost a domestic game all season.

However, Moyes will be more than satisfied by the efficient manner in which his side went about their work.

And he will also have noted the impact of substitute Said Benrahma, whose elusive running caused the Spanish side several problems after his introduction and he may come into consideration to start the return leg at London Stadium on 17 March.

Player of the match

RiceDeclan Rice

with an average of 7.40

Sevilla

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 23Koundé
  • 6Gudelj
  • 19Acuña
  • 21Torres
  • 8Jordán
  • 9JM CoronaSubstituted forAugustinssonat 88'minutes
  • 11El-HaddadiSubstituted forMartialat 75'minutes
  • 5OcamposBooked at 90mins
  • 15En-NesyriSubstituted forMirat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Augustinsson
  • 10Rakitic
  • 12Mir
  • 22Martial
  • 27Cruz Hernández
  • 30Carmona
  • 32Sánchez Velasco
  • 33Pastor
  • 36Romero
  • 45Salas Valiente

West Ham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Areola
  • 31Johnson
  • 15Dawson
  • 4ZoumaBooked at 58mins
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceBooked at 90mins
  • 10LanziniBooked at 76minsSubstituted forNobleat 83'minutes
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forBenrahmaat 67'minutes
  • 9Antonio
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forMasuakuat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 16Noble
  • 22Benrahma
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
  • 35Randolph
  • 42Alese
  • 51Chesters
  • 62Potts
  • 64Perkins
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sevilla 1, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sevilla 1, West Ham United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Pablo Fornals.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).

  8. Post update

    Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Rafa Mir replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.

  10. Booking

    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Booking

    Declan Rice (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Ludwig Augustinsson replaces Jesús Corona.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  15. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Youssef En-Nesyri.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ben Johnson.

  18. Booking

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).

