Match ends, Sevilla 1, West Ham United 0.
West Ham's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League hang in the balance after they fell to a narrow defeat at Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Munir El Haddadi scored the game's only goal for the six-time winners, sweeping in superbly from Marcos Acuna's free-kick on the hour mark.
Until that point David Moyes' West Ham side had more than held their own in their first knockout tie in a major European competition since 1981.
Nikola Vlasic headed an early opportunity straight at Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Michail Antonio then missing his kick with the follow up from close range.
Croatian forward Vlasic also saw Bounou tip a low driven effort around the post with Tomas Soucek also testing the home goalkeeper and Manuel Lanzini seeing his close-range effort blocked as the Hammers tried to breach the meanest defence in La Liga.
An end-to-end affair also saw the hosts create several openings of note with Munir heading wide from Jesus Corona's cross, Youssef En-Nesyri going close and Lucas Ocampos flashing an effort across the face of the West Ham goal.
With Julen Lopetegui's side occupying second spot in La Liga, the difficulty of the Hammers' assignment was evident and the task was further highlighted by Sevilla's outstanding record at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, where they have not lost a domestic game all season.
However, Moyes will be more than satisfied by the efficient manner in which his side went about their work.
And he will also have noted the impact of substitute Said Benrahma, whose elusive running caused the Spanish side several problems after his introduction and he may come into consideration to start the return leg at London Stadium on 17 March.
Player of the match
RiceDeclan Rice
Sevilla
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameBonoAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number16Player nameNavasAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number22Player nameMartialAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number9Player nameJM CoronaAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number19Player nameAcuñaAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number21Player nameTorresAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number3Player nameAugustinssonAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number23Player nameKoundéAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number12Player nameRafa MirAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number11Player nameEl-HaddadiAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number5Player nameOcamposAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number15Player nameEn-NesyriAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number8Player nameJordánAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number6Player nameGudeljAverage rating
5.59
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number13Player nameAreolaAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number16Player nameNobleAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
5.59
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 23Koundé
- 6Gudelj
- 19Acuña
- 21Torres
- 8Jordán
- 9JM CoronaSubstituted forAugustinssonat 88'minutes
- 11El-HaddadiSubstituted forMartialat 75'minutes
- 5OcamposBooked at 90mins
- 15En-NesyriSubstituted forMirat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Augustinsson
- 10Rakitic
- 12Mir
- 22Martial
- 27Cruz Hernández
- 30Carmona
- 32Sánchez Velasco
- 33Pastor
- 36Romero
- 45Salas Valiente
West Ham
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Areola
- 31Johnson
- 15Dawson
- 4ZoumaBooked at 58mins
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41RiceBooked at 90mins
- 10LanziniBooked at 76minsSubstituted forNobleat 83'minutes
- 11VlasicSubstituted forBenrahmaat 67'minutes
- 9Antonio
- 8FornalsSubstituted forMasuakuat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 16Noble
- 22Benrahma
- 23Diop
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 33Král
- 35Randolph
- 42Alese
- 51Chesters
- 62Potts
- 64Perkins
- Referee:
- Sandro Schärer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 1, West Ham United 0.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Post update
Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Rafa Mir replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.
Booking
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Declan Rice (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Ludwig Augustinsson replaces Jesús Corona.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Youssef En-Nesyri.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ben Johnson.
Booking
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).
- 'My revelation made me a marked man': Meet the self-confessed conman who lifted the lid on the 'psychic mafia'
- Do Esports deserve more respect? Enter the debate as gaming is set to feature in the Commonwealth Games