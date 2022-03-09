Last updated on .From the section Football

Leicester beat Leeds at the weekend to make it three wins from three in all competitions

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has praised his side's "toughness and togetherness" as they prepare for Thursday's Europa Conference League last-16 first-leg tie against Rennes.

The Foxes have endured a mixed season, not helped by injuries to key players.

But their form has improved recently with three wins from three games.

"We want to finish as high as we can in the Premier League and go as far as we can in this competition," said Leicester manager Rodgers.

"We're starting to see that toughness in the team and that togetherness."

One of those key injury absences has been Jamie Vardy.

The former England striker made his first start of 2022 in the 1-0 win against Leeds at the weekend, having been sidelined for more than two months with a hamstring issue, but is now facing weeks out with a knee issue.

Leicester had hoped to have defender Wesley Fofana back soon after a long spell out with a fractured fibula but the Frenchman tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

"It's been our season, right the way through with injuries and unfortunate circumstances," Rodgers added.

"So he's not going to be able to feature tomorrow, but we're hoping for the weekend now."

Rennes, fourth in Ligue 1, have won four of their past five games and pose a threat in attack with 19-goal forward Gaetan Laborde.

"They have the striker up top who score goals, they also have the winger [Martin Terrier] who scores goals," said Rodgers.

"They have contributions from all over the field it's a game where you know you'll have to defend well in."