Last updated on .From the section Irish

Robinson showed Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter a red card in the Seaview club's home defeat by Glentoran in January

Referee Jamie Robinson has been given a two-match suspension for unsporting conduct toward Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter at a game in January.

Crusaders made a complaint to the Irish FA following their 2-1 home defeat by Glentoran on 21 January.

Robinson was charged with bringing the game into disrepute and was handed his ban following a hearing on Wednesday.

Baxter was originally handed a four-match ban arising from the incident but that has been reduced to two matches.

The Glens came from behind to win the match at Seaview on 21 January, with Crues midfielder Jude Winchester sent off with the score at 1-1.

Baxter was also shown a straight red card by Robinson in the 85th minute.