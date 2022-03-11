Scottish Cup team news, stats & selectors

It's Scottish Cup quarter-final time, with all eight teams involved taking a rest from the races for the Premiership title, European places and to avoid relegation.

Staggered over the three days, four likely close contests kick-off on Saturday at Tynecastle Stadium, with two games being broadcast live on the BBC.

Here's your one-stop-shop for the team news, statistics and team selectors.

Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren (Sat, 19:45 GMT, live on BBC Scotland)

Hearts have 11 players carrying injuries ahead of their last-eight tie at home to St Mirren.

Michael Smith remains out with a back injury and fellow right-back Nathaniel Atkinson, centre-half John Souttar and midfielders Gary Mackay-Steven, Cammy Devlin and Alex Cochrane all went off injured against Dundee United last weekend.

Central defender Craig Halkett, midfielders Beni Baningime and Peter Haring, plus winger Josh Ginnelly are among the other players affected and some players will face fitness tests on the morning of the game.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has a full-strength squad from which to select.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is available again after missing the last two games while self-isolating, while right-back Matt Millar and central defender Conor McCarthy have recovered from injury.

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "We will have a strong team. Whether we will have the depth of the squad we have had recently, as in nine on the bench, we will probably not get to that. We will probably have four or five on the bench, but the ones we will have will be of good quality.

"We have had a great record throughout the season of having very few injuries and all of a sudden we get a number within a few days. The majority of them are contact injuries, so there is nothing you can do about it."

St Mirren defender Richard Tait: "It's going to be tough. Hearts have been our bogey team this year.

"They've beaten us three times in the league, so hopefully in the cup it's a bit different and it's our time to win a match."

Did you know? The sides last met in the Scottish Cup on 10 March 2012, when St Mirren held their hosts to a 2-2 draw only to lose the replay 2-0 as Hearts progressed to the semi-finals on their way to lifting the trophy.

Motherwell v Hibernian (Sunday, 12:30, live on BBC One Scotland)

Motherwell hope Mark O'Hara can shake off a minor niggle to face Hibernian after the midfielder sat out training in midweek.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains on the sidelines, while midfielder Barry Maguire is out for the season after undergoing surgery.

Hibs were without 10 first-team players for Saturday's goalless draw with St Johnstone, but Chris Mueller is back in training from Covid and could get some game time at Fir Park.

Fellow midfielder Joe Newell and centre-half Paul Hanlon have just returned to training and the trip to Lanarkshire comes too soon, while striker Kevin Nisbet has been ruled out for up to nine months following knee surgery.

Motherwell forward Kaiyne Woolery: "It's an opportunity for everyone to take their mind off the league and just enjoy it a bit more.

"We have had a bad run of form recently, so hopefully we can just take the whole club into a different place this weekend and obviously get a good result and get to play at Hampden. Last season with Tranmere, I know it's not a big cup, the Papa John's Trophy, but we got to play at Wembley, so that was a good experience."

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "Defensively, we've been outstanding, but we've not been as good in the final third and we're working on that.

"The players have done very well over the last couple of years getting to finals and semis and they should still feel that motivation now."

Did you know? Well last hosted Hibs in the Scottish Cup on 6 March 1976, when the sides drew 2-2, the replay was drawn 1-1 but Motherwell progressed to the semi-finals after a 2-1 win at neutral Ibrox Stadium. However, Hibs won on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Leith at the same stage last season and are unbeaten in four meetings with Well - and four at Fir Park.

Dundee v Rangers (16:00)

Dundee hope to have some more players back for Rangers' visit following the Covid outbreak that forced manager Mark McGhee to miss Wednesday's home league defeat by St Mirren.

Centre-half Lee Ashcroft will be assessed after having pulled out of that game after feeling ill during the warm-up, while other players are set to return from self-isolation.

However, captain and midfielder Charlie Adam is unlikely to return from injury to face his former club, while goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and striker Cillian Sheridan remain out.

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram and Joe Aribo will be assessed after picking up injuries in Thursday's Europa League victory over Red Star Belgrade.

Scott Arfield is poised to remain sidelined along with fellow midfielders Steven Davis and Ianis Hagi.

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk: "We have got to have more of an attacking threat, but we are getting bodies back and hopefully we can bring that influence into the game. So there is lots to be positive about.

"We are in a period of adversity, we have to stick together and work hard, but we can't be victims about it. You have always got to be a fighter."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We will have a strong line-up as we want to be in the semi-final of the cup. Physically, it was a tough match last night. The mindset of the players is fantastic as they are all in recovery mode.

"We are one game away from the semi-final of the Scottish Cup and the cup competition is very important to us as has been a while since we have won a cup."

Did you know? Rangers, who are unbeaten in 10 outings, have won five and drawn one of their latest six meetings with Dundee, scoring 17 goals and conceding two - winning the latest three. The Dens Park side are without a win in five outings.

Dundee United v Celtic (Mon, 19:45)

Dundee United hope to have centre-half Charlie Mulgrew, midfielder Dylan Levitt and striker Tony Watt back for Celtic's visit.

Captain Ryan Edwards is also expected to feature despite the defender suffering a broken nose against Hearts last weekend, but midfielder Peter Pawlett has been ruled out for the season after being booked in for Achilles surgery.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou expects to have the same squad that he had at his disposal for Sunday's league win away to Livingston.

Midfielder David Turnbull should start training next week, but striker Kyogo Furuhashi remains on the sidelines.

Dundee United Tam Courts: "It's unfortunate that the pain has become unmanageable, but I'm sure Peter will pick up where he left off and we wish him all the best on his recovery."

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart: "I'm well aware there's eight teams with that dream, eight teams with exactly the same dream as us, so there's nothing that's going to be given to us.

"I've only been there once before and we had to play really, really well to get the result that we got. They've proved a tough test in the home games as well, so it's going to be a difficult night."

Did you know? United have not beaten Celtic in 14 games since a 2-1 home win in December 2014, including seven at Tannadice, a run that began with a 1-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final draw on 8 March 2015, with the Glasgow side prevailing 4-0 on their own patch in the replay.

