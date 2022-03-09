Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Pedro Neto made his comeback after 10 months out with a knee injury as a substitute against Leicester last month

Wolves forward Pedro Neto has signed a new five-year contract committing him to the club until 2027.

Neto, 22, has made 83 appearances for Wolves since joining from Braga in the summer of 2019 and was voted the club's player of the season in 2020-21.

The Portugal international suffered a serious knee injury in April 2021 but returned to full fitness last month.

"I'm very happy because it's felt like home here and I want to continue here," he told the club's website.

"I want to work a lot to conquer things with this club because we have the potential to do this kind of stuff."

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars added: "It's a deserved reward for him. He's returned from injury and put in a lot of hard work to get back, so it's good for all parties.

"It's a no-brainer for the club to retain its talent and hopefully it was a no-brainer for Pedro to stay longer."