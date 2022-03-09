Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient have appointed Richie Wellens as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 41-year-old won the EFL Trophy while manager of Salford City and was most recently in charge at Doncaster.

Orient are currently 20th in League Two on 35 points, four points above the relegation zone.

"I've always enjoyed bringing my teams here, and the potential to improve here is clear to see," he told the club's website.

