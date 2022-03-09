Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Jed Wallace has scored six goals in 29 games this season

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace says he was "never that close" to leaving the Championship club during the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest were strongly linked with a move for the 27-year-old who is out of contract in the summer.

But Wallace said he would "always give his all for the club" as they push for promotion this season.

He has scored six goals in 29 games for the Lions this campaign, who are four points off the play-offs.

Millwall's five-match winning run ended in a 0-0 draw away at Blackburn on Tuesday.

Wallace suffered a quad injury in December and insisted his focus was always on returning to the pitch at Millwall.

"My overriding feeling in January was I wanted to get back playing football and I know when I'm playing at The Den I'm enjoying myself," he told BBC Radio London.

"I think my performances have shown that.

"Whether I've got 10 years or one day left on my contract I'll give my all for the club because the club has done a lot for me in the last five years."

Millwall have taken 16 points from their last available 18 but were fortunate to come away from Ewood Park with a point, having failed to register a single shot in the whole 90 minutes.

They are in ninth place on 53 points - two points behind Saturday's eighth-place opponents Middlesbrough, who they face at The Den.

Their winning run has put them in contention for a late push for the play-offs and Wallace, who joined the club in 2017, said it would be "funny" to see Millwall in the Premier League next season.

"I think secretly there will be a lot of football fans around the country who quite like the prospect of going to Millwall home and away," he added.

"I think they'd quite enjoy it, as much as they might not want to admit it.

"The old, working class football clubs in this country are what football's foundations are built on and I think deep down a lot of British football fans really appreciate them clubs.

"Obviously I want us to get promoted but imagine if Luton got promoted, what a great story that would be.

"That's the beauty of football, you get these clubs that do so much in terms of transfers and it's a wide open league."