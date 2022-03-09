Troy Parrott's goals were his first for the Dons since an EFL Trophy tie against Aston Villa U21s in October

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning says his team are "constantly chasing perfection" as they look to win promotion from League One.

Tuesday's win over Cheltenham was the fifth in a row by Manning's side.

And they will leapfrog Wigan into second place if they beat the Latics at Stadium:MK on Saturday.

"It's a really exciting game but it's not changing anything that we do, the prep will be the same," Manning told BBC Three Counties Radio.

The 36-year-old, who took over at the Dons from Belgian club Lommel last August, was able to rotate his squad in a few positions against Cheltenham.

"We're such a young group, some of the guys haven't got loads of games in their legs. It's about keeping people fresh, we need the whole squad, everybody needs to step in and deliver," he said.

"We're constantly chasing perfection. The lads should be delighted they won but there are elements of frustration with certain aspects of the performance. It's not going to be a nine out of 10 every week, but we take the three points and move on."

Manning was delighted to see Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott end a 21-match run without a goal by scoring twice.

"It's thoroughly deserved, he's worked so hard for the team recently. It's great to see him get the goals," he added.

MK Dons last won promotion to the Championship by finishing as runners-up in 2014-15 but only spent a single season in the second tier and were relegated 12 months later.