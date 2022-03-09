Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Vardy is Leicester's joint top scorer this season despite his opportunities being limited by injury

Leicester's Jamie Vardy is set to be out for "a few weeks" says manager Brendan Rodgers after the 35-year-old striker picked up a knee injury.

Vardy sustained the injury during Saturday's 1-0 win over Leeds.

The former England striker was making his first start of 2022, having been sidelined for more than two months with a hamstring issue.

"He got a knock to his knee, but hopefully in the next three to four weeks it responds OK," said Rodgers.

"He's going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame."

Vardy is the Foxes' joint top scorer with 12 goals from 24 appearances this season.

Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and Ayoze Perez, all of whom are fit, are the other attacking options available to Rodgers.