Cardiff's Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies should be in Wales squad - Ledley

Cardiff City's new wave of young talent is helping restore the club's identity, says Bluebirds great Joe Ledley.

Academy products such as Isaak Davies, 20, and Rubin Colwill, 19, have played a prominent role in Cardiff's recent resurgence under manager Steve Morison.

Ex-Wales midfielder Ledley, who also came through Cardiff's youth ranks, has hailed their emergence as "vital".

"I've been covering a lot of Cardiff games and I've been very impressed with the pair of them," said Ledley.

"We had a real dip for a few years with academy players not really coming through but if you look at the Cardiff team now, with Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill coming through, it's pleasing to see.

"I think it does [help restore a club's identity]. You've got to give credit to Steve Morison and not just him but other coaches below developing these players.

"The ones behind the scenes don't always get the credit. When I look back, it was always the people doing grassroots football and dedicating a lot of their time.

"It's a great identity for Cardiff now to have these kids coming through."

Rubin Colwill (left) and Isaak Davies scored Cardiff's goals in their 2-1 win at QPR last Saturday

Since Morison's appointment last October, Cardiff have distanced themselves from the Championship relegation zone and their place in the division looks to be all but assured.

They have done so with a core of young players - including forward Davies, attacking midfielder Colwill, striker Mark Harris and left-back Joel Bagan - while also looking to develop a more progressive style of play.

It is a welcome change for Cardiff, whose recent seasons have not been without success - notably winning promotion to the Premier League in 2018 - but characterised by dour football and a dearth of local youngsters breaking into the first team.

"I think it's massive. My time supporting the club, you always remember the ones coming through - Robert Earnshaw, James Collins, people like that for me," Ledley told BBC Sport Wales.

"Then the next generation - Aaron Ramsey, myself, Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews.

"So I think it's vital, the way Cardiff have gone down that route. It's pleasing to see these young players coming through, and you can see the fans appreciate that as well."

Colwill made his senior debut under Morison's predecessor Mick McCarthy and was then a surprising inclusion in Wales' squad for last summer's delayed Euro 2020.

He has since won three caps for his country, and Ledley believes Davies, a quick and direct-running forward, could be the next to earn international recognition.

"Isaak Davies has really caught my eye, and it will be interesting to see if [Wales manager] Robert Page includes them both in his squad," the former Celtic and Crystal Palace player said.

"I think they've done enough. It's important for them now to be playing week in, week out and showing the world what they can do."

Joe Ledley won 77 caps for Wales between 2005 and 2018

Ledley has a particularly keen interest in the development of young Welsh players as he has just launched the Joe Ledley Football Academy.

The 35-year-old retired last year, having made close to 550 appearances in a 17-year career with Cardiff, Celtic, Crystal Palace, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Newcastle Jets and Newport County.

Now in tandem with his media work and studying for coaching badges, Ledley hopes his academy can help unearth some stars of the future.

"This is why I want to get involved in developing Welsh players and give them an opportunity to reach their potential," he said.

"For me being involved in the game for a number of years, I think it's important to give something back.

"It's important, especially with what's been going on in the world the last few years, that kids are active and going out socialising with other kids.

"It's giving something back to a sport which gave me some great memories, so we're going to look to go into schools, set up summer camps and academies, which will give kids the opportunity to play football and enjoy it - all ages, boys and girls. It's exciting.

"I'm going to dedicate a lot of time to it, which is vital. It's not there to make money - it's just a pleasure to see kids interacting with other children and putting smiles on their faces."