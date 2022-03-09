Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Bologna defender Aaron Hickey is yet to make an appearance for Scotland Under-21s

Euro 2023 Under-21 qualifying: Scotland v Turkey Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 25 March Time: 19:05 GMT Coverage: Watch live match coverage on the BBC Scotland channel

Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey has been left out of Scotland's Under-21 squad for the upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan.

The 19-year-old - who has played 25 games in Serie A this term - was included in Scot Gemmill's previous set-up in November, but pulled out the squad after asking for a rest.

After recent discussions with Hickey, Gemmill opted to exclude the teenager.

"We did check with Aaron to see if anything had changed," Gemmill said.

"Unfortunately it hasn't at this moment in time. He's a young player playing in Serie A, he's got his own thoughts and we have to respect that.

"We move onto the players that are really important to us as well. We're very lucky there are a lot of players to select from."

One player included in the squad is Dundee United centre-back Ross Graham, who features in the U21 set-up for the first time.

The 21-year-old has impressed in Tam Courts' backline since his return from a loan spell at Championship club Dunfermline Athletic, featuring in nine games for the Tannadice side since January.

"It's interesting when you think how far Ross [Graham] has come this year," Gemmill adds. "It's a good example of players going on loan, there's always something to take from it.

"They can go back to their parent club with renewed attitude, motivation and a recognition of how lucky they are to be at those big parent clubs."

Scotland U21 squad

Elliot Anderson (Bristol Rovers); Harrison Ashby (West Ham Utd); Scott Banks (Crystal Palace); Connor Barron (Aberdeen); Jack Burroughs (Ross County); Josh Campbell (Hibernian); Tom Clayton (Liverpool); Josh Doig (Hibernian); Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City); Ross Graham (Dundee Utd); Jay Henderson (St Mirren); Scott High (Huddersfield Town); Nicky Hogarth (Nottingham Forest); Marc Leonard (Brighton); Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle); Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone); Calvin Ramsey (Aberdeen); Zak Rudden (Dundee); Cieran Slicker (Manchester City); Connor Smith (Queen's Park); Stephen Welsh (Celtic); Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers)

