Matt Gray is in his third season as Sutton United manager

Sutton United manager Matt Gray says reaching the EFL Trophy final at Wembley will be "a big day out" for all involved with the League Two club.

Sutton reached the final at the first attempt by upsetting League One promotion-chasers Wigan Athletic in the semi-final, winning 7-6 on penalties.

"It means so much personally, but more importantly to the chairman who's committed so much for more than 25 years," Gray told BBC Radio London.

"It feels amazing and I can't wait."

Sutton, who are also in automatic promotion contention in their first season in League Two, will face either Hartlepool United or Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday, 3 April.

After the game at the DW Stadium finished 1-1 in normal time, Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis was the penalty shootout hero saving two spot kicks and scoring one to put the south Londoners through.

"To come here and go toe-to-toe with a club like Wigan and put in a real shift, I'm so proud of absolutely everyone involved to reach the final," Gray said.

"We certainly had spells where we were a real threat and they also had spells where they put us on the back foot too, so a draw was definitely a fair result after 90 minutes.

"Then our penalties and Dean's saves were just outstanding. I seemed reasonably calm during it as once you've selected your takers and prepared the players, there's not much you can do at that point."

Sutton have experienced a whirlwind 18 months after winning the National League to secure promotion to the EFL for the first time in their 124-year history.

Having lost once in their past 14 league games, they sit just outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference and are potentially 13 games away from a promotion and cup double come May.

"I'm so thrilled for all the board, the volunteers, the players and the fans at the club," Gray said.

"We've kicked on from last season and maintained the momentum and so far, it's been an outstanding season and hopefully we can keep it going.

"The fans who've come up here to Wigan on a Tuesday night plus all those who would've been watching at home will be thrilled by what we have done. We're all looking forward to the big day out now at Wembley."

Sutton's last appearance at Wembley was in 1981 when they lost 1-0 to Bishop's Stortford in the FA Trophy final.