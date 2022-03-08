Scott Parker is looking to add a second promotion from the Championship to his managerial CV

Scott Parker feels there is an "edginess" about his Bournemouth side after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by struggling Peterborough United.

The Cherries returned to the Championship automatic promotion places but had to come from behind.

"There's an expectation on us in the stadium and on ourselves and we need to realise that comes with where we are," Parker told BBC Radio Solent.

"We need to relish the opportunity as the expectation levels step up."

Bournemouth could only take a point against relegation-threatened Posh as they were unable to bounce back from defeat by Preston on Saturday.

Despite creating more than 20 chances, Parker's side only had two shots on target and he admitted his side failed to "respect certain moments of the game".

"We seem to need half-time and a team talk at the moment to really understand what we need to look like and what we need to do as a team," he said.

"That's certainly something I need to take a look at as well as the players, but I felt an edginess about us tonight which I've felt for the past few weeks.

"We are where we are in this division and the expectation seems to be having an effect on us. But this is where pressure intensifies at this time of a season and we need to step up to those levels of expectation."

Bournemouth moved above Huddersfield on goal difference with the draw and have three games in hand on the Terriers, but Parker was more concerned about what he felt was an under-par performance.

"If we turn up like we did today, we're not going to be successful," the former Fulham manager said.

"I don't care or look at the table, it's just a blur and another distraction. We need to focus on us and what we're good at.

"We need to understand the pressure of what the situation is and be able to handle it."

Bournemouth's next Championship fixture sees them host another relegation-threatened side in Derby County on Saturday.