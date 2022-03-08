Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are now on an eight-match unbeaten run in League One

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna hailed his team for keeping their season alive since he took over at Portman Road.

Tuesday's victory over Lincoln City put them ninth in League One, just three points outside the play-off places.

The Tractor Boys were 10 points adrift when the former Manchester United coach took over but have since won nine games out of 15, and kept 10 clean sheets.

"They have dug in and set up some exciting games at the end of the season," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We could easily have been in a situation where the season was dead and just drifting away if they hadn't regrouped and come together as a team."

Ipswich finished 11th and ninth in the two seasons since they were relegated from the Championship.

And McKenna acknowledged they still face a tough task to finish in the top six this term with only 10 points covering the teams currently in fourth to 11th, including big clubs like Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Bolton.

Ipswich next face a home game against Pompey, followed by trips to Oxford United and Plymouth, both of whom are currently occupying play-off spots.

"Some games we've played very well and not won, others not so well and won," said McKenna.

"I'm pleased with the attitude of the group, pleased with how we're developing our style of play as a team, pleased with the improvement of some individuals, which I think is there for all to see.

"We're going in a good direction and hopefully the results will keep coming."

McKenna does have some injury concerns before Portsmouth's visit on Saturday with centre-half George Edmundson suffering an ankle injury and captain Sam Morsy going off with a hamstring issue in the win over Lincoln.