Scottish Gossip: Scott Brown, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Scotland
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Scott Brown could be offered a return to Celtic as a potential coaching pathway has emerged for the former captain. (Scottish Sun)
Ex-Celtic manager Gordon Strachan, who signed Brown from Hibernian, says "the game is going to miss a player like him" if the former Scotland captain opts to end his playing career. (Daily Record)
Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday has claimed team-mate John Souttar has suffered a recurrence of an Achilles injury that has hampered him in recent seasons. (Football Scotland)
Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson insists fellow Welshman Aaron Ramsey has never been in the same class as legendary Ibrox players Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup. (Scottish Sun)
Former referees Steve Conroy and Des Roache say the SPFL could solve the VAR cost issue by clinching a commercial sponsor. (Scottish Daily Express)
Ex-Rangers midfielder Dragan Mladenovic believes beating German giants Borussia Dortmund has made his former club "arrogant". (Football Scotland)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is looking for nine points from the club's next three games as he aims for a top-six finish. (Daily Record)
Scottish forward Lewis Morgan is desperate for national team recognition after impressing in the MLS with New York Red Bulls. (Football Scotland)