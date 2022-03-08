Neco Williams (centre) scored twice as Fulham thrashed Swansea 5-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium this week, having joined Fulham on loan in January from Liverpool.

Wales defender Neco Williams says the players are "buzzing," that they will face Austria this month in their World Cup play-off semi final.

Wales host Austria as planned on Thursday, 24 March despite the postponement of Scotland's semi final against Ukraine.

The winner of Wales versus Austria will host the winner of Scotland v Ukraine, likely in June, for a World Cup spot.

"We're all looking forward to that game," Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

Wales were due to host Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff on 29 March for a place at Qatar 2022.

Fifa has accepted Ukraine's request to push back their tie in Glasgow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Discussions are under way for a new date for the Scotland versus Ukraine match, with the Nations League window in June the most likely option.

The World Cup finals take place from 21 November to 18 December, with Wales at least knowing they can now prepare for their match with Austria.

"The lads are buzzing that it's still on. We're all looking forward to that game; all looking forward to both games because we've got a very good chance of qualifying," Williams said.

"Obviously with the circumstances that have gone on with the Ukraine and Scotland game, there's nothing that anyone can do and we've just got to keep that on hold and try and get the Austria game out of the way first.

"And hopefully if we win that, then we've got a massive game to look forward to whenever it's going to get played, whether it's in June or whenever it is."

Wales are bidding to qualify for a World Cup for the first time since 1958 and Liverpool's Williams, who is on loan at Championship leaders Fulham, says he has stayed in contact with Wales' interim boss Robert Page.

"When I signed for Fulham, he gave me a message and said he he's happy for me I was going to get the game time," he added.

"The main thing when I came to Fulham was to get the game time, to try and play week in, week out and as many minutes as possible.

"At the minute I'm just loving it because I'm playing - any footballer just wants to play football. That's the main thing and I'm enjoying it so much.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the [Wales] lads again, seeing them and playing for them again.

"Austria's the big game now, that's the one to look forward to for Wales and we just need to get that out of the way and hopefully win that."