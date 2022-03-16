Premier League
ArsenalArsenal0LiverpoolLiverpool2

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Visitors close in on leaders Manchester City with deserved victory

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal, Liverpool, Roberto Firmino, Aaron Ramsdale
Firmino scored six minutes after coming on in the second half to complete the scoring at Emirates Stadium

Liverpool moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City as they emerged impressive winners after a tough examination at Arsenal.

The Gunners, well in the fight to finish in the top four, pushed Liverpool hard until Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing side ruthlessly took control after the break.

Liverpool keeper Alisson saved crucially from Martin Odegaard after Thiago's misplaced backpass before Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead, beating Aaron Ramsdale at his near post in the 54th minute.

Jota and Luis Diaz were immediately replaced by Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, the latter doubling Liverpool's advantage just after the hour mark with a perfect flick from Andrew Robertson's cross.

Liverpool have now reeled off nine Premier League wins in succession while Arsenal remain in fourth, a point ahead of Manchester United but with two games in hand.

Liverpool move through the gears

Once Jota made the breakthrough for the visitors there was no way back for the Gunners, but before then the Reds were indebted to Alisson's significant contribution when he made that block from Odegaard.

To that point Arsenal were in confident mood, playing fearlessly, but they were again undone by Jota - the scourge of Mikel Arteta's team in the Carabao Cup semi-final in January - although the Portuguese was helped by Ramsdale's weak effort to save his near-post shot.

Klopp's Midas touch worked again when he removed Jota and substitute Firmino showed his silky touch to slide a near post flick past Ramsdale.

Arsenal were deflated and Liverpool moved even closer to Manchester City, who were held to a draw here in the capital by Crystal Palace on Monday.

The advantage still lies with Pep Guardiola's reigning champions - but the margin is slender and this was another potentially difficult hurdle overcome by Liverpool.

More to follow.

Arsenal

Starting XI

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaSubstituted forPépéat 74'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 67'minutes
  • 35Martinelli
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forNketiahat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 16Holding
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
  • 69Swanson

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forJonesat 90'minutes
  • 10Mané
  • 20JotaSubstituted forFirminoat 56'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 23DíazSubstituted forSalahat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 8Keïta
  • 9Firmino
  • 11Salah
  • 12Gomez
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 18Minamino
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
59,968

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Thiago.

  4. Post update

    Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin White (Arsenal).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Cédric Soares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Alexandre Lacazette.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Gabriel Martinelli is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gabriel Martinelli.

  13. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pépé is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé replaces Bukayo Saka.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  19. Post update

    Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

