Match ends, Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2.
Liverpool moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City as they emerged impressive winners after a tough examination at Arsenal.
The Gunners, well in the fight to finish in the top four, pushed Liverpool hard until Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing side ruthlessly took control after the break.
Liverpool keeper Alisson saved crucially from Martin Odegaard after Thiago's misplaced backpass before Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead, beating Aaron Ramsdale at his near post in the 54th minute.
Jota and Luis Diaz were immediately replaced by Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, the latter doubling Liverpool's advantage just after the hour mark with a perfect flick from Andrew Robertson's cross.
Liverpool have now reeled off nine Premier League wins in succession while Arsenal remain in fourth, a point ahead of Manchester United but with two games in hand.
- Reaction to Wednesday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best Arsenal content
- Visit our Liverpool page
Liverpool move through the gears
Once Jota made the breakthrough for the visitors there was no way back for the Gunners, but before then the Reds were indebted to Alisson's significant contribution when he made that block from Odegaard.
To that point Arsenal were in confident mood, playing fearlessly, but they were again undone by Jota - the scourge of Mikel Arteta's team in the Carabao Cup semi-final in January - although the Portuguese was helped by Ramsdale's weak effort to save his near-post shot.
Klopp's Midas touch worked again when he removed Jota and substitute Firmino showed his silky touch to slide a near post flick past Ramsdale.
Arsenal were deflated and Liverpool moved even closer to Manchester City, who were held to a draw here in the capital by Crystal Palace on Monday.
The advantage still lies with Pep Guardiola's reigning champions - but the margin is slender and this was another potentially difficult hurdle overcome by Liverpool.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number17Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number35Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
5.35
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number19Player namePépéAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number30Player nameNketiahAverage rating
4.27
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
7.05
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
7.00
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 17Cédric Soares
- 4White
- 6Gabriel
- 3Tierney
- 5Partey
- 34Xhaka
- 7SakaSubstituted forPépéat 74'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 67'minutes
- 35Martinelli
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forNketiahat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 10Smith Rowe
- 16Holding
- 19Pépé
- 20Tavares
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 25Elneny
- 30Nketiah
- 69Swanson
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14Henderson
- 3Fabinho
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forJonesat 90'minutes
- 10Mané
- 20JotaSubstituted forFirminoat 56'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 23DíazSubstituted forSalahat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 8Keïta
- 9Firmino
- 11Salah
- 12Gomez
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Jones
- 18Minamino
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 59,968
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Thiago.
Post update
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin White (Arsenal).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
Post update
Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).
Post update
Cédric Soares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Alexandre Lacazette.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Gabriel Martinelli is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gabriel Martinelli.
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pépé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé replaces Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Hand ball by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
But;
Martin Tyler
Simon Stone
Gary Neville
You just sound so dejected. It’s ok, we know it must hurt. It must really hurt. Germolene works. Try that.
Meanwhile. Matip, what a player. And Bobby, oh Bobby.
The bar is raised.
Job done. Haters fuming 😤 😁🚩
I don’t know what Klopp said to the team at half-time but I hope he keeps doing it.
The joy from listening to the disappointment in Nevilles * Tylers commentary as soon as Liverpool went in front; Priceless.
Even as a gunner, I thought the yellow card to Bobby was stupid by the ref.
Still, finishing 4th is still in our hands
COYG