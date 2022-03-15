Arsenal v Liverpool

TEAM NEWS
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is training again after a calf injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.
Emile Smith Rowe is pushing for a start after recovering from illness to come on as a substitute during the win over Leicester.
Liverpool will give a fitness test to Mohamed Salah, who suffered a foot injury in the win over Brighton.
Defender Ibrahima Konate is fit again but Konstantinos Tsimikas and James Milner are both out with illness.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal have won just one of the past 18 meetings in all competitions (D8 L9), beating Liverpool 2-1 at home in July 2020.
- The Gunners have failed to score in any of the last five meetings.
- Liverpool could win three consecutive away games against Arsenal for the first time.
- This will be their third meeting of 2022 after Liverpool won the two-legged EFL Cup semi-final in January.
Arsenal
- Arsenal are looking to win six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a run of seven under Unai Emery in 2018.
- Mikel Arteta's side are looking for a fourth consecutive home victory in the league.
- Only Liverpool have won more points than the Gunners in the last six matches.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in all eight of their midweek Premier League home fixtures under Arteta (W5, D3).
- Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in 10 goals in 11 Premier League appearances, scoring three and setting up seven.
Liverpool
- Liverpool have won eight Premier League games in a row for the first time since a run of 18 ended in February 2020.
- They have scored 21 goals and only conceded twice during their current winning streak.
- The Reds have kept three successive league clean sheets for the first time this season.
- They have scored 34 Premier League goals away from home, more than any other side in the top flight.
- Mohamed Salah has scored 20 Premier League goals in a season for the fourth time in his career.
