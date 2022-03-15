Arsenal v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mohamed Salah injured his foot in Liverpool's win over Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is training again after a calf injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Emile Smith Rowe is pushing for a start after recovering from illness to come on as a substitute during the win over Leicester.

Liverpool will give a fitness test to Mohamed Salah, who suffered a foot injury in the win over Brighton.

Defender Ibrahima Konate is fit again but Konstantinos Tsimikas and James Milner are both out with illness.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won just one of the past 18 meetings in all competitions (D8 L9), beating Liverpool 2-1 at home in July 2020.

The Gunners have failed to score in any of the last five meetings.

Liverpool could win three consecutive away games against Arsenal for the first time.

This will be their third meeting of 2022 after Liverpool won the two-legged EFL Cup semi-final in January.

Arsenal

Arsenal are looking to win six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a run of seven under Unai Emery in 2018.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking for a fourth consecutive home victory in the league.

Only Liverpool have won more points than the Gunners in the last six matches.

Arsenal are unbeaten in all eight of their midweek Premier League home fixtures under Arteta (W5, D3).

Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in 10 goals in 11 Premier League appearances, scoring three and setting up seven.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won eight Premier League games in a row for the first time since a run of 18 ended in February 2020.

They have scored 21 goals and only conceded twice during their current winning streak.

The Reds have kept three successive league clean sheets for the first time this season.

They have scored 34 Premier League goals away from home, more than any other side in the top flight.

Mohamed Salah has scored 20 Premier League goals in a season for the fourth time in his career.

