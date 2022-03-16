Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Swansea City

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Cornell
  • 2Edwards
  • 12Knight
  • 6Kent
  • 23Ward
  • 7Szmodics
  • 18Norburn
  • 24Mumba
  • 42Fuchs
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 17Jones

Substitutes

  • 5Beevers
  • 8Taylor
  • 11Grant
  • 14Marriott
  • 16Burrows
  • 28Blackmore
  • 40Taylor

Swansea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Fisher
  • 23Christie
  • 5Cabango
  • 26Naughton
  • 7Smith
  • 4Downes
  • 8Grimes
  • 13Wolf
  • 17Piroe
  • 12Paterson
  • 9Obafemi

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 10Ntcham
  • 14Joseph
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 18Hamer
  • 30Burns
  • 45Congreve
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth35199756312566
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4Blackburn3817101149381161
5QPR361781152421059
6Middlesbrough37178124840859
7Sheff Utd361691150401057
8Luton36169114941857
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12West Brom371411124034653
13Blackpool36149134241151
14Preston371215104040051
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City38127194767-2043
19Birmingham381011174258-1641
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading37106214373-3030
22Barnsley37610212852-2428
23Derby381112153744-724
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
