Last updated on .From the section Championship

Spence's strike shortly after half-time brought Nottingham Forest back level

A wonder strike from Djed Spence helped Nottingham Forest come from behind to beat promotion rivals Queens Park Rangers and continue their charge towards the play-offs.

Andre Gray slotted the ball through the legs of Ethan Hovarth before half-time to give QPR the lead, but a storming 25-yard shot from wing-back Spence brought Forest level.

Ryan Yates then put the home side ahead with seven minutes to go, reacting quickest from a corner, before Brennan Johnson completed the scoring shortly after.

The result sees QPR drop down to sixth while Forest move up to eighth, one point behind the visitors with a game in hand after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.

After thumping Reading 4-0 in their previous match, in-form Forest had only lost twice in their previous 32 home league fixtures against QPR.

It was the visitors who were left wondering how they did not take an early lead, however, when Luke Amos and Lee Wallace both failed to tap in a cross from Gray.

Forest gradually took control on the attack and Yates saw two crystal clear chances go begging from close range, forcing a good save from David Marshall and then missing the target.

Yet it was Gray who found the back of the net against the run of play, with his third goal in three matches following a well-worked assist from substitute Ilias Chair.

Spence caused problems for QPR whenever he stepped up to the ball and he deservedly brought Steve Cooper's side back in it with a curling a shot over and behind Marshall, who could do nothing to stop it.

He twice teed up Kienan Davis who should have scored, while Philip Zinckernagel forced a save out of Marshall - who was kept increasingly busy.

Mark Warburton had used all three substitutes when Marshall pulled his hamstring with 18 minutes still left on the clock and, while the Scot dutifully carried on, the injury eventually caught up with him.

Yates side-footed in from a set-piece to make it 2-1 and while Marshall did well to deny Cafu minutes later, he could not stop Johnson's shot to tie-up the win. He hobbled off and QPR saw out the match with defender Wallace in goal, wearing the keeper's shirt.