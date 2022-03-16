Match ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Queens Park Rangers 1.
A wonder strike from Djed Spence helped Nottingham Forest come from behind to beat promotion rivals Queens Park Rangers and continue their charge towards the play-offs.
Andre Gray slotted the ball through the legs of Ethan Hovarth before half-time to give QPR the lead, but a storming 25-yard shot from wing-back Spence brought Forest level.
Ryan Yates then put the home side ahead with seven minutes to go, reacting quickest from a corner, before Brennan Johnson completed the scoring shortly after.
The result sees QPR drop down to sixth while Forest move up to eighth, one point behind the visitors with a game in hand after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.
After thumping Reading 4-0 in their previous match, in-form Forest had only lost twice in their previous 32 home league fixtures against QPR.
It was the visitors who were left wondering how they did not take an early lead, however, when Luke Amos and Lee Wallace both failed to tap in a cross from Gray.
Forest gradually took control on the attack and Yates saw two crystal clear chances go begging from close range, forcing a good save from David Marshall and then missing the target.
Yet it was Gray who found the back of the net against the run of play, with his third goal in three matches following a well-worked assist from substitute Ilias Chair.
Spence caused problems for QPR whenever he stepped up to the ball and he deservedly brought Steve Cooper's side back in it with a curling a shot over and behind Marshall, who could do nothing to stop it.
He twice teed up Kienan Davis who should have scored, while Philip Zinckernagel forced a save out of Marshall - who was kept increasingly busy.
Mark Warburton had used all three substitutes when Marshall pulled his hamstring with 18 minutes still left on the clock and, while the Scot dutifully carried on, the injury eventually caught up with him.
Yates side-footed in from a set-piece to make it 2-1 and while Marshall did well to deny Cafu minutes later, he could not stop Johnson's shot to tie-up the win. He hobbled off and QPR saw out the match with defender Wallace in goal, wearing the keeper's shirt.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Horvath
- 4Worrall
- 3Figueiredo
- 26McKennaSubstituted forLolleyat 79'minutes
- 2Spence
- 22YatesBooked at 62mins
- 37Garner
- 8Colback
- 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 84'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 9DavisBooked at 77minsSubstituted forSurridgeat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Laryea
- 16Surridge
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- 23Lolley
- 30Samba
QPR
Formation 3-5-2
- 25MarshallSubstituted forat 89'minutes
- 20DunneBooked at 43mins
- 4Dickie
- 28Sanderson
- 22OdubajoBooked at 80mins
- 8AmosSubstituted forJohansenat 62'minutes
- 15FieldBooked at 54mins
- 17DozzellBooked at 36minsSubstituted forHendrickat 62'minutes
- 3WallaceBooked at 60mins
- 21WillockSubstituted forChairat 31'minutes
- 19Gray
Substitutes
- 6Barbet
- 7Johansen
- 10Chair
- 11Austin
- 27Hendrick
- 37Adomah
- 38Mahoney
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 27,872
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
Post update
Offside, Nottingham Forest. James Garner tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.
Post update
David Marshall went off injured after Queens Park Rangers had used all subs.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Queens Park Rangers 1. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cafú following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cafú (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Surridge.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Colback with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Philip Zinckernagel.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by David Marshall.
Post update
Attempt saved. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
Post update
Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Keinan Davis.
However, The Reds were not to be held back, and played some magnificent football, despite some atrocious refereeing decisions. Well played Forest.
Hope McKenna is ok though after Cooks injury at the weekend. 🤞
Forest are a big club, Steve Cook loved by the cherries fans ... Reading in disguise QPR are a joke
No keeper could stop Spence's equaliser but if Marshall wasn't injured, neither their second or third goes in - watch the replays for clear proof.
We're still 6th, at home to Peterborough next whilst the others have tougher games