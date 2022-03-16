Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest3QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Queens Park Rangers: Djed Spence strike helps Forest beat play-off rivals

Last updated on .

Djed Spence scores for Nottingham Forest
Spence's strike shortly after half-time brought Nottingham Forest back level

A wonder strike from Djed Spence helped Nottingham Forest come from behind to beat promotion rivals Queens Park Rangers and continue their charge towards the play-offs.

Andre Gray slotted the ball through the legs of Ethan Hovarth before half-time to give QPR the lead, but a storming 25-yard shot from wing-back Spence brought Forest level.

Ryan Yates then put the home side ahead with seven minutes to go, reacting quickest from a corner, before Brennan Johnson completed the scoring shortly after.

The result sees QPR drop down to sixth while Forest move up to eighth, one point behind the visitors with a game in hand after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.

After thumping Reading 4-0 in their previous match, in-form Forest had only lost twice in their previous 32 home league fixtures against QPR.

It was the visitors who were left wondering how they did not take an early lead, however, when Luke Amos and Lee Wallace both failed to tap in a cross from Gray.

Forest gradually took control on the attack and Yates saw two crystal clear chances go begging from close range, forcing a good save from David Marshall and then missing the target.

Yet it was Gray who found the back of the net against the run of play, with his third goal in three matches following a well-worked assist from substitute Ilias Chair.

Spence caused problems for QPR whenever he stepped up to the ball and he deservedly brought Steve Cooper's side back in it with a curling a shot over and behind Marshall, who could do nothing to stop it.

He twice teed up Kienan Davis who should have scored, while Philip Zinckernagel forced a save out of Marshall - who was kept increasingly busy.

Mark Warburton had used all three substitutes when Marshall pulled his hamstring with 18 minutes still left on the clock and, while the Scot dutifully carried on, the injury eventually caught up with him.

Yates side-footed in from a set-piece to make it 2-1 and while Marshall did well to deny Cafu minutes later, he could not stop Johnson's shot to tie-up the win. He hobbled off and QPR saw out the match with defender Wallace in goal, wearing the keeper's shirt.

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Horvath
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKennaSubstituted forLolleyat 79'minutes
  • 2Spence
  • 22YatesBooked at 62mins
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 84'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 9DavisBooked at 77minsSubstituted forSurridgeat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 23Lolley
  • 30Samba

QPR

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25MarshallSubstituted forat 89'minutes
  • 20DunneBooked at 43mins
  • 4Dickie
  • 28Sanderson
  • 22OdubajoBooked at 80mins
  • 8AmosSubstituted forJohansenat 62'minutes
  • 15FieldBooked at 54mins
  • 17DozzellBooked at 36minsSubstituted forHendrickat 62'minutes
  • 3WallaceBooked at 60mins
  • 21WillockSubstituted forChairat 31'minutes
  • 19Gray

Substitutes

  • 6Barbet
  • 7Johansen
  • 10Chair
  • 11Austin
  • 27Hendrick
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Mahoney
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
27,872

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. James Garner tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    David Marshall went off injured after Queens Park Rangers had used all subs.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Queens Park Rangers 1. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cafú following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cafú (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Surridge.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Colback with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by David Marshall.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  13. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers).

  15. Post update

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).

  17. Booking

    Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Keinan Davis.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 22:30

    The only concern is we are now without Cook, Lowe and maybe McKenna because attacking we are as good as anyone

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 22:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, today at 22:24

    Fulham are the best of a bad bunch, but without Mitrovic they would be mediocre. There is a distinct lack of quality in the Championship.

    • Reply posted by Save Ukraine, today at 22:26

      Save Ukraine replied:
      You really are embarrassingly obsessed. Who do you support? 🤭😂😂

  • Comment posted by lofty66, today at 22:18

    Being a rrrs fan I'm embarrassed to see that they only had 6 shots but even worse only 1 was on target,.definitely not good enough for promotion and at this rate they won't even make the playoffs, the next team qpr play I'm going in goal cos it will be a easy day's work,,,,shoot, shoot, shoot 😉

  • Comment posted by AMA, today at 22:17

    Football should be a clean, fair game; not one where the opposition strives to snatch Forest’s red shirts.
    However, The Reds were not to be held back, and played some magnificent football, despite some atrocious refereeing decisions. Well played Forest.

  • Comment posted by exeter_monk, today at 22:15

    Stunning second half performance in horrid conditions. Could quite easily have finished 6-2 on another day. Proud to be a red again right now!

  • Comment posted by Edward How, today at 22:14

    Well played Forest and without Captain Cook too. With results tonight you are actually our closest rivals for automatic due to the games in hand! A pain our game was postponed a few weeks back but keep winning and it could be all on that. If we don’t make it I hope you guys do it’s been too long.

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 22:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by dodgydee, today at 22:11

    Relentless. Forest never give up. Spence is involved in everything... he could walk into any team in England

    • Reply posted by allaboard, today at 22:16

      allaboard replied:
      To paraphrase….. The Force is Strong in this Forest!
      Just need to sustain the momentum and the squad ethic

  • Comment posted by Sun1ny, today at 22:11

    Forest got 2 excellent full backs Spence & Johnson. Bit food footballing sides. Going to be nail biting for QPR next remaining games. Hopefully Dieng keeper returns & we need a few decent results to claim playoffs. Last remaining games will determine whom deserves top 6 & whom wants it more. All the best for Forest in the cup.

  • Comment posted by Forest Fan 1960, today at 22:11

    Another big win for Forest & now we can focus on another great day with the visit of Liverpool in the FA cup.
    Hope McKenna is ok though after Cooks injury at the weekend. 🤞

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 22:10

    Fulham & Bournemouth are streets above the minnows like QPR.
    Forest are a big club, Steve Cook loved by the cherries fans ... Reading in disguise QPR are a joke

  • Comment posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 22:10

    QPha , your guys took one hell of a beating. You obviously didn't bring your pet ref this time....

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 22:09

    gave them all a 10 game start just shows the class off cooper and forest

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 22:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 22:06

    Forest had more shots and attacked more, but QPR defended well. Both sides missed sitters the first half. Gray played well and scored another good goal.
    No keeper could stop Spence's equaliser but if Marshall wasn't injured, neither their second or third goes in - watch the replays for clear proof.
    We're still 6th, at home to Peterborough next whilst the others have tougher games

    • Reply posted by garry Fensom , today at 22:10

      garry Fensom replied:
      Can't see you beating Peterborough me thinks

  • Comment posted by Earl Johnson, today at 22:04

    I said it before, I love my team QPR, but they deserved to be beaten. You would have thought that they would have learned their lesson after losing to Barnsley and Cardiff and beating Luton. But no, back to the bad habits AGAIN!!! Guys, you're not ready for promotion yet. Still more work to do.

  • Comment posted by greenjersey, today at 22:03

    Ref certainly earned his 'money '. Shame it didn't help. Not against quality!

    • Reply posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 22:11

      NotSingingAnymore replied:
      Don't tell me QPR were up to their old tricks. They should've kept the ref and linos from Sunday who fell for their dives and dodgy goals.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 22:01

    Forest's march up the table is relentless and i would not bet against them going up via the playoffs. If they wouldn't have had such a shocking start to the season they would be in the automatics.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:00

    A bit embarrassing for a side like QPR who have been in the Russian Money League before

    • Reply posted by Sun1ny, today at 22:12

      Sun1ny replied:
      You must be watching too much news & less sport.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth35199756312566
3Huddersfield381712951401163
4Blackburn3817101149381161
5Luton371791153411260
6QPR37178125345859
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8Nottm Forest3616101053351858
9Sheff Utd3716101150401058
10Millwall371512103934557
11Coventry37159134845354
12West Brom371411124034653
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Swansea36138154152-1147
16Stoke371210154644246
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City38127194767-2043
19Hull38118193241-941
20Birmingham381011174258-1641
21Reading37106214373-3030
22Barnsley37610212852-2428
23Derby381112153744-724
24Peterborough3758242975-4623
View full Championship table

