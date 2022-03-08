Bayern Munich v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 1Neuer
- 21HernándezSubstituted forUpamecanoat 60'minutes
- 5Pavard
- 4SüleSubstituted forNianzouat 66'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forRocaat 66'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 11ComanSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 66'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSarrat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 38Vidovic
- 40Tillman
- 44Stanisic
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 18Köhn
- 43Kristensen
- 22SoletSubstituted forPiatkowskiat 45'minutes
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 7Capaldo
- 19CamaraSubstituted forTijaniat 67'minutes
- 11Aaronson
- 13SeiwaldSubstituted forSucicat 45'minutes
- 9AdamuSubstituted forKjærgaardat 61'minutes
- 27AdeyemiSubstituted forSeskoat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 2van der Brempt
- 4Piatkowski
- 10Bernede
- 14Kjærgaard
- 16Junuzovic
- 21Sucic
- 30Sesko
- 33Walke
- 37Guindo
- 44Tijani
- 95Bernardo
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Foul by Maurits Kjærgaard (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Philipp Köhn tries a through ball, but Benjamin Sesko is caught offside.
Foul by Marc Roca (FC Bayern München).
Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1. Maurits Kjærgaard (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Andreas Ulmer.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Samson Tijani replaces Mohamed Camara because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Jamal Musiala.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kingsley Coman.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Benjamin Sesko replaces Karim Adeyemi.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Maurits Kjærgaard replaces Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano replaces Lucas Hernández.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.