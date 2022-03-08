Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich5RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg1

Bayern Munich v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forUpamecanoat 60'minutes
  • 5Pavard
  • 4SüleSubstituted forNianzouat 66'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forRocaat 66'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11ComanSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 66'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSarrat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Vidovic
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 43Kristensen
  • 22SoletSubstituted forPiatkowskiat 45'minutes
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 7Capaldo
  • 19CamaraSubstituted forTijaniat 67'minutes
  • 11Aaronson
  • 13SeiwaldSubstituted forSucicat 45'minutes
  • 9AdamuSubstituted forKjærgaardat 61'minutes
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forSeskoat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 2van der Brempt
  • 4Piatkowski
  • 10Bernede
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 21Sucic
  • 30Sesko
  • 33Walke
  • 37Guindo
  • 44Tijani
  • 95Bernardo
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Maurits Kjærgaard (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  3. Post update

    Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Philipp Köhn tries a through ball, but Benjamin Sesko is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marc Roca (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1. Maurits Kjærgaard (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Andreas Ulmer.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Samson Tijani replaces Mohamed Camara because of an injury.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Jamal Musiala.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kingsley Coman.

  13. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Benjamin Sesko replaces Karim Adeyemi.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Maurits Kjærgaard replaces Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano replaces Lucas Hernández.

  18. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Top Stories