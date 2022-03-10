Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has offered his former captain Scott Brown, 36, a coaching opportunity at Leicester City. (Sun) external-link

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie believes his former Celtic team-mate Brown would be wrong to retire, after the ex-national team captain left Aberdeen. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson reckons he saw signs Brown looked frustrated at Aberdeen long before he ended his Pittodrie contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers legend Ally McCoist claims the Ibrox club could have landed Croatia playmaker Luka Modric 15 years ago - but couldn't afford the £3.5m to sign him. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings, 26 - who left the club in January to join Central Coast Mariners - denies he was ever in an unfit state for Dark Blues training. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts are anxiously awaiting the results of a scan on John Souttar's ankle amid fears the defender is facing another lay-off. (Sun) external-link

Ex-Liverpool and England centre-back Neil Ruddock says he was "gutted" when a proposed move to Walter Smith's Rangers in 1996 was called off as he was driving to Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has revealed the piece of advice given to him by former Hoops manager Tommy Burns that helped turn him into a first-team player. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United right-back Liam Smith has been inspired by Bayern Munich stars past and present - Philipp Lahm and Joshua Kimmich - after his reinvention as a goalscoring midfielder. (Daily Record) external-link